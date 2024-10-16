A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just...
VIP
A Most Memorable Hockey Tribute Happened in Columbus Last Night
An International Incident Develops As Emmanuel Macron Feuds With Italy Over…Netflix???
Where Were These 230 Doctors Wanting Medical Records Four Years Ago?
VIP
Anti-Gun Organization Shocked to Learn Criminals Break Laws
Kamala Offers Black Men Bribe to Get Their Votes
Why This Average American Is Voting for Donald Trump…Again
Elder Abuse: They're Still Trotting Out Biden to Campaign for Kamala
VIP
Apartments in Another City Are Being Taken Over by Tren de Aragua
The CBS News Scandals Keep Getting Worse
A Reality TV Star Admitted That He Pretended to Be Transgender. Here's Why.
The FBI's Violent Crime Stats Suddenly Look a Lot Different
Dems in Disarray: AOC and Fetterman Fighting Online Over Israel
Did You Notice Anything Odd at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
Tipsheet

Trump Vows to 'End All Sanctuary Cities Immediately'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 16, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

During a town hall event with female voters on “The Faulkner Focus,” former President Donald Trump vowed to end sanctuary cities as part of his plan to crack down on illegal immigration in the country. 

Advertisement

"My son is a Georgia Bulldog. He was on campus the day Laken Riley was murdered," one woman told Trump. "Terrifying for all those kids, right? I wanted to know… how quickly in a sanctuary city –  like they're calling Athens, Georgia – how quickly can you remove those threats to our societies that our children can go out on a run as they rightfully should be able to do in a park in the daytime by themselves? It should not be like that." 

The Republican presidential nominee noted that sanctuary cities really only protect criminals nowadays and vowed to end them. 

"Well first of all, we are going to end all sanctuary cities immediately," Trump told the woman, explaining he could invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. 

 "We're going to go back to normalcy," he insisted. "And we're going to have law and order."

He also discussed the importance of giving law enforcement officers the ability to do their jobs again "with gusto." 

"These people are incredible. They want to do their job, we're gonna let them do their job, and I'm gonna give them immunity," Trump said. "We're gonna protect them because they do things and they end up getting sued, they lose their family, they lose their house, they lose their pension, they lose everything." 

Recommended

The CBS News Scandals Keep Getting Worse Guy Benson
Advertisement

He reiterated that law enforcement officers want to do their jobs. "They have to be given back their dignity," he added. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The CBS News Scandals Keep Getting Worse Guy Benson
A Pro-Hamas Clown Vandalized a Restaurant Over Its Israeli Flags. There Was Just One Problem. Matt Vespa
Harris' Town Hall Event With Charlamagne Got Roasted in the Comments Leah Barkoukis
The FBI's Violent Crime Stats Suddenly Look a Lot Different Mia Cathell
A Reality TV Star Admitted That He Pretended to Be Transgender. Here's Why. Madeline Leesman
When Trump Did This, You Knew This Bloomberg Editor Was Cooked Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The CBS News Scandals Keep Getting Worse Guy Benson
Advertisement