Trump Vows to 'End All Sanctuary Cities Immediately'

During a town hall event with female voters on “The Faulkner Focus,” former President Donald Trump vowed to end sanctuary cities as part of his plan to crack down on illegal immigration in the country.

"My son is a Georgia Bulldog. He was on campus the day Laken Riley was murdered," one woman told Trump. "Terrifying for all those kids, right? I wanted to know… how quickly in a sanctuary city – like they're calling Athens, Georgia – how quickly can you remove those threats to our societies that our children can go out on a run as they rightfully should be able to do in a park in the daytime by themselves? It should not be like that."

The Republican presidential nominee noted that sanctuary cities really only protect criminals nowadays and vowed to end them.

"Well first of all, we are going to end all sanctuary cities immediately," Trump told the woman, explaining he could invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

"We're going to go back to normalcy," he insisted. "And we're going to have law and order."

He also discussed the importance of giving law enforcement officers the ability to do their jobs again "with gusto."

"These people are incredible. They want to do their job, we're gonna let them do their job, and I'm gonna give them immunity," Trump said. "We're gonna protect them because they do things and they end up getting sued, they lose their family, they lose their house, they lose their pension, they lose everything."

He reiterated that law enforcement officers want to do their jobs. "They have to be given back their dignity," he added.