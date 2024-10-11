Why Dems Are Freaking Out About Kamala Harris
Trump Did a Podcast With a Comedian, But the Media Coverage Is the...
Kamala's Univision Town Hall Was a Total Nightmare
If Obama Is Saying This, You Know the Dems Are Worried About Kamala
Try a Little Honesty About Israel
Ron DeSantis Destroys Kamala Harris Over Hurricane Milton
One Year After Oct. 7, American Voters Face Stark Foreign Policy Choice
Visit Auschwitz-Birkenau to Fight Anti-Semitism
VIP
Colorado Supreme Court Hands Masterpiece Cakeshop Owner a Win, but Ruling Fails to...
What If Bob Woodward Wrote a Book on Doug Emhoff?
America's Bipartisan Spending Suicide Pact
What the Census Can Tell Us About Swing States
ACOG Peddles Disinformation About Pro-Life Laws, Plays Politics With Women's Lives
Kamala Harris Is Not the Solution: She Is the Source of the Problems
Tipsheet

The Nobel Peace Prize Winner Has Been Announced

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 11, 2024 7:30 AM
AP Photo/File

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to a Japanese anti-nuclear weapon group Nihon Hidankyo, which consists of Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors. 

The Nobel Committee gave the prize to the group “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons,” and “for demonstrating, through witness testimony, that nuclear weapons must never be used again.”

Advertisement

It comes at a time of conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine, when the “taboo against the use of nuclear weapon is under pressure," said Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. 

"The nuclear powers are modernizing and upgrading their arsenals; new countries appear to be preparing to acquire nuclear weapons; and threats are being made to use nuclear weapons in ongoing warfare," the committee said. "At this moment in human history, it is worth reminding ourselves what nuclear weapons are: the most destructive weapons the world has ever seen."

Efforts to eradicate nuclear weapons have been honored in the past by the Nobel committee. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons won the peace prize in 2017, and in 1995 Joseph Rotblat and the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs won for “their efforts to diminish the part played by nuclear arms in international politics and, in the longer run, to eliminate such arms.” (Associated Press)

Recommended

Kamala's Univision Town Hall Was a Total Nightmare Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: JAPAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's Univision Town Hall Was a Total Nightmare Matt Vespa
Trump Did a Podcast With a Comedian, But the Media Coverage Is the Real Story Matt Vespa
Why Dems Are Freaking Out About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Kamala's Rapid Response Team Had an Odd Reaction to DeSantis' CNBC Interview Matt Vespa
If Obama Is Saying This, You Know the Dems Are Worried About Kamala Matt Vespa
Try a Little Honesty About Israel Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's Univision Town Hall Was a Total Nightmare Matt Vespa
Advertisement