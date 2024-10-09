Musk Has a Theory for Why Harris Is Getting Support From Certain Billionaires

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, Elon Musk speculated about why Vice President Kamala Harris is getting backed by certain billionaires: they may be connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

“I think part of why Kamala’s getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public,” he said. “And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”

JUST IN: Elon Musk tells Tucker Carlson the reason Kamala Harris is getting so much support from some billionaires is because Trump will release the Epstein Client list.



Elon: Some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of a Trump win.



Tucker: Do you think Reid… pic.twitter.com/IIiC6q7dtG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2024

The exchange comes about a month after Trump suggested he’d be open to releasing the list.

During an appearance on “The Lex Fridman Podcast,” Trump, 78, insisted that he never visited the dead financier and alleged sex trafficker’s notorious private island, where scores of young women and underage girls were allegedly abused, but that “a lot of big people” did. “I don’t think – I mean, I’m not involved,” the Republican nominee for president said when host Lex Fridman suggested that he had shown “some hesitation” about releasing documents related to Epstein. “I never went to his island, fortunately, but a lot of people did,” Trump continued. The former president argued that Epstein was a “good salesman” who “had some nice assets that he’d throw around, like islands,” when asked why so many high-powered executives, politicians, and royalty have been linked to the multi-millionaire pedophile. “But a lot of big people went to that island. Fortunately, I was not one of them,” Trump reiterated. Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail for the crimes. Epstein was busted again in 2019, accused of sexually abusing dozens of young girls in his Upper East Side townhouse and his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., between 2002 and 2005. The 66-year-old pedophile was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 and his death was ruled a suicide. He had faced up to 45 years in prison. (New York Post)

When the conversation turned to how “strange” it was that a full list of Epstein’s “clients” who had gone to his private island had not been made public, Trump said, “It probably will be, by the way” and that he’d “have no problem with” releasing documents.