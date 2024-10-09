Are We Shocked About This Damning Internal Poll for Kamala?
CBS News Busted for Editing Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview
More Humiliation Revealed Over Kamala's Inability to Secure Firefighters Union Endorsement
Biden Takes a Blowtorch to Obama in New Book
The Plague of Lonely Leftist Cat Women
The Cost of Free Money
When Kamala Harris' Promises Come to Nothing
Court Responds to Haitian Group Seeking Criminal Charges Against Trump, Vance Over Pet-Eat...
One Year Later
The Top 12 'Worst-Offending' Children's Hospitals Mutilating Minors
Trump’s Bounce from Butler and Elon
Do Rocks on Mars Have Rights?
Highway to Hell
Social Media Must Become a Bastion for Free Speech
Tipsheet

Musk Has a Theory for Why Harris Is Getting Support From Certain Billionaires

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 09, 2024 8:30 AM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

During an interview with Tucker Carlson on X, Elon Musk speculated about why Vice President Kamala Harris is getting backed by certain billionaires: they may be connected to Jeffrey Epstein.   

Advertisement

“I think part of why Kamala’s getting so much support is that if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public,” he said. “And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome.”

The exchange comes about a month after Trump suggested he’d be open to releasing the list.

During an appearance on “The Lex Fridman Podcast,” Trump, 78, insisted that he never visited the dead financier and alleged sex trafficker’s notorious private island, where scores of young women and underage girls were allegedly abused, but that “a lot of big people” did. 

“I don’t think – I mean, I’m not involved,” the Republican nominee for president said when host Lex Fridman suggested that he had shown “some hesitation” about releasing documents related to Epstein. 

“I never went to his island, fortunately, but a lot of people did,” Trump continued.

The former president argued that Epstein was a “good salesman” who “had some nice assets that he’d throw around, like islands,” when asked why so many high-powered executives, politicians, and royalty have been linked to the multi-millionaire pedophile. 

“But a lot of big people went to that island. Fortunately, I was not one of them,” Trump reiterated. 

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail for the crimes. 

Epstein was busted again in 2019, accused of sexually abusing dozens of young girls in his Upper East Side townhouse and his waterfront mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., between 2002 and 2005. 

The 66-year-old pedophile was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 and his death was ruled a suicide. He had faced up to 45 years in prison.  (New York Post)

Recommended

Biden Takes a Blowtorch to Obama in New Book Matt Vespa
Advertisement

When the conversation turned to how “strange” it was that a full list of Epstein’s “clients” who had gone to his private island had not been made public, Trump said, “It probably will be, by the way” and that he’d “have no problem with” releasing documents. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ELON MUSK JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Takes a Blowtorch to Obama in New Book Matt Vespa
Are We Shocked About This Damning Internal Poll for Kamala? Matt Vespa
CBS News Busted for Editing Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview Matt Vespa
The Top 12 'Worst-Offending' Children's Hospitals Mutilating Minors Mia Cathell
The Plague of Lonely Leftist Cat Women Kurt Schlichter
More Humiliation Revealed Over Kamala's Inability to Secure Firefighters Union Endorsement Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Takes a Blowtorch to Obama in New Book Matt Vespa
Advertisement