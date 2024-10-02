Israel Vows to Retaliate

Israel vowed to retaliate after Iran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at civilians on Tuesday.

While the majority of rockets were intercepted, the attack was “a severe and dangerous escalation,” said Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, adding that there "will be consequences."

In a video statement, Hagari vowed the nation “will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likewise said Iran had “made a big mistake” and “will pay for it.”

"The regime of Iran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves," Netanyahu said shortly after the attack. "They will understand. We will stand by the rule we established: Whoever attacks, we will attack them."

Iran, meanwhile, warned that if Israel reacts, "it will face crushing attacks."

"If [Israel]... wants to continue these crimes or wants to do anything against our sovereignty and territorial integrity, tonight's operation will be repeated several times stronger and all their infrastructure will be targeted," said Maj. Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, joint chief of Iran's armed forces, according to CBS News.