Tipsheet

Anti-Woke Activist Notches Another Major Win for Corporate Neutrality

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 20, 2024
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Corporate neutrality activist Robby Starbuck secured his biggest win yet this week when Caterpillar executives reversed course on woke policies at the company.

“It’s worth noting that this is a company with a $177 Billion dollar market cap and 113,000 employees,” he said on X. “Those employees will no longer be subjected to the insanity we found during our investigation. Work going forward should be a neutral place for everyone to co-exist without any ideology or divisive issues shoved down their throat. This is a massive win for sanity.” 

In a video about the latest development in his war on wokeness in corporate America, Starbuck explained that the changes aren’t perfect but nonetheless praised what executives did back away from in order to make working there far more tolerable for employees. 

Starbuck explained that in his conversations with executives at many companies, it was clear a lot of them had no idea just how much wokeness was happening within their businesses—it was activism from mid-level employees pushing a lot of the nonsense. At Caterpillar, Starbuck had discovered woke trainings, privilege quizzes, posts on how to be a trans ally, how to talk to kids about gender, and using phrases such as “whitesplaining” in company material. All of that is now gone, he said.

Today they’re making preemptive changes. Some highlights: 

• No more woke trainings. 

• No donations to divisive events. 

• They will not participate in the @HRC’s woke Corporate Equality Index social credit system. 

• All sponsorships, speakers, donations and events must be approved at the executive level to ensure that nothing is divisive or politically charged. 

 “This is a massive win for sanity,” Starbuck said. “I have to give the executives credit for taking this unifying action. It’s not easy to do but they’re preparing their business for future success by adopting corporate neutrality. The companies who adopt neutrality will win the future because they don’t violate the core beliefs of the consumers they rely on. Our campaigns are so effective that we’re getting some of the biggest corporations on earth to change their policies without me even posting a video first just from the fear they have of being the next company we expose."

In addition to Caterpillar, Starbuck and his army of citizen activists have helped take down woke policies at Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Lowe’s, Ford, Coors, and Stanley Black & Decker.

"The landscape of corporate America is quickly shifting to sanity and neutrality," Starbuck noted. "We are the trend now, not the anomaly. We’re winning and one by one we WILL bring sanity back to corporate America."

