C-Span Caller Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About How the Left Feels...
Another Poll Shows Kamala Picked the Wrong Horse in Tim Walz
Republicans Who Helped Sink Johnson's Funding Bill Explain Their Votes
Triggered by This Satirical Video, Newsom 'Makes Parody Illegal' in California
Army’s Attacks on Religious Liberty Are Detrimental to the Warrior Ethos
Gallup: Significant Swing in Trump and Harris Favorability
Getting a ‘Deal Done’ Is Not a Foreign Policy
A Democrat Suggested a Republican Rep Was ‘Racist’ Because He Wants a Secure...
'Crisis After Crisis': Oversight Committee Releases Damning Memo on Biden-Harris Administr...
Since 2009, Dems Have Been Dividing America, and the Country Wrestles With Another...
'Candygram for Hezbollah, Candygram for Hezbollah….'
The Haitian Horror Story No One's Talking About
How the Biden-Harris DOJ Is Privatizing Partisan Censorship to Silence Dissent
We Are Letting Others Control Our Devices and Thus Our Lives
Tipsheet

Trump Proposed the Idea. Now a House Democrat Has Introduced Legislation in Support of the Policy.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 19, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada introduced a Trump proposal on Tuesday, looking to eliminate federal taxes on tips.

“Today, I am proud to be introducing a bill because a disproportionate number of the 6 million tipped workers who are women and people of color make as little as $2.13 cents an hour, which really is poverty wages, at a time when families and workers are trying to afford the cost of living,” Horsford said as he announced the legislation. 

Advertisement

The Tipped Income Protection and Support (TIPS) Act would also eliminate subminimum wages for tipped workers, to “prevent employers or high-end earners from exploiting the elimination of federal taxation of tip,” Horsford said. […]

Horsford’s bill would exempt up to $112,500 of tips from income taxes for service workers across the country. (The Hill)

"Latinas and Black women in particular face significant pay disparities earning less than their white male counterparts. If we’re serious about income equality and closing the gender pay gap, then this is the bill that people need to get behind,” Horsford continued.

“Sadly, for too many tips are not a bonus; they are the difference between making rent or facing eviction, between feeding their children and or going hungry themselves,” he added. “The TIPS act will change this.”

Recommended

The Haitian Horror Story No One's Talking About Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Trump announced the proposal at a campaign stop in Las Vegas earlier this summer. 

Vice President Kamala Harris has also backed the plan. 

Tags: TAXES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Haitian Horror Story No One's Talking About Mia Cathell
Gallup: Significant Swing in Trump and Harris Favorability Guy Benson
This Is Not The America We Were Promised Kurt Schlichter
Agent 00-Zero Ann Coulter
Republicans Who Helped Sink Johnson's Funding Bill Explain Their Votes Leah Barkoukis
A Democrat Suggested a Republican Rep Was ‘Racist’ Because He Wants a Secure Border. Here’s the Catch. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Haitian Horror Story No One's Talking About Mia Cathell
Advertisement