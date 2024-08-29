RFK Jr. Opens Up About His Wife's Discomfort With Trump Endorsement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. opened up about his wife’s discomfort with the endorsement he gave to former President Donald Trump after suspending his presidential campaign last week.

Speaking Tuesday on TMZ Live, Kennedy said her reaction was the “opposite of encouraging.”

His wife, actress Cheryl Hines, is a “lifelong Democrat, and the idea of me supporting Donald Trump was, like I said — it was something she would have never imagined, something that she never wanted in her life,” he said.

“I think it causes her a lot of discomfort, and I’m very grateful to her for giving me personally support, but she was not somebody who was clamoring for this move,” he continued. “I would say the opposite was true.”

Kennedy had previously said the endorsement made her “very uncomfortable" as he shared her response to his exit from the race.

"I am so grateful to my amazing wife Cheryl for her unconditional love, as I made a political decision with which she is very uncomfortable," he wrote. "I wish this also for the country — love and unity even in the face of disagreement. We will need that in coming times."

I am so grateful to my amazing wife Cheryl for her unconditional love, as I made a political decision with which she is very uncomfortable. I wish this also for the country — love and unity even in the face of disagreement. We will need that in coming times. https://t.co/sar4Jka46K — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 23, 2024

Kennedy was also asked about criticism that’s been directed at Hines since his decision, including from actor Bradley Whitford.

“It’s a template for bullying,” Kennedy said. “Here you have a guy, and instead of challenging me, he’s attacking my wife.

“Who would do that? What kind of person — what kind of man would do that?" he added.