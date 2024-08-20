Biden: The Pro-Hamas Nazis 'Have a Point'
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Biden Coup
Harris Campaign Spills the Real Reason Why Kamala Doesn't Speak With the Media
Joe Biden's Last Hurrah Was a Disgrace
This Angry Old Man Yelled at Us for Almost an Hour
Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign
Intel Agencies Confirm Who Was Behind Trump Campaign Hack
'Who Wants to Tell Him?': Why One Line From Union Boss's DNC Speech...
Trump Campaign Calls Out the 'Second Biggest Lie' of Biden's Speech
Anti-DEI Activist Racks Up Another Major Win Against Iconic American Company
Another Huge Tim Walz Lie Just Got Exposed
Dems at the DNC Whine About Abortion Access, but Here's the Catch
Just Wait Until You Hear What This Teachers Union President Is Blaming for...
Dem Spokesman Offers Absurd Spin on Why Harris Has Been Ducking Interviews
Tipsheet

'Amazing Spin': Here's the Reason DNC Organizers Gave for Why Biden Was Bumped Out of Prime Time

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 20, 2024 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Joe Biden was pushed off the ticket, and on Monday, when he was set to pass the torch to his vice president during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, he was pushed out of his prime time spot, too, angering aides.

Advertisement

Axios claimed the late hour “reopened the wounds" for some of his allies, quoting a longtime Biden aide as texting: “This is awful. He literally set up a campaign and handed it over to them—do they have to cut him out of prime time?”

As Politico pointed out, that meant the speech was screened late—finishing at 12.20 am ET—in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and North Carolina, “on a night that was supposed to be all about thanking him.”

“I think these guys have a big scheduling problem,” a veteran Democrat told Politico as the clock ticked toward midnight. “Do they realize the universe runs on East Coast time?”

Election forecaster Nate Silver suggested the scheduling was a conspiracy, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “you’ve gotta be pretty naive to think the prolonged DNC tonight is for any reason other than diminishing Biden’s visibility.”

“Like how pilled do you have to be to think it’s just a coincidence that the President of the United States doesn’t speak until so late,” he added in a second post. (Daily Beast)

Recommended

Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Organizers released a statement that didn’t do much to ease concerns among Biden loyalists.

"Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so that he could speak directly to the American people," the statement said. "We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage."

A CNN panel openly laughed at the claim. 

"That's amazing spin," one panelist noted. 

Tags: DNC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign Leah Barkoukis
Just Wait Until You Hear What This Teachers Union President Is Blaming for Disastrous Test Scores Madeline Leesman
This Angry Old Man Yelled at Us for Almost an Hour Matt Vespa
Dem Spokesman Offers Absurd Spin on Why Harris Has Been Ducking Interviews Guy Benson
Harris Campaign Spills the Real Reason Why Kamala Doesn't Speak With the Media Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Biden Coup Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Shares Debate Update He Received From Harris's Campaign Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement