There's at Least One Person Praising Kamala's Communist Price Control Plans
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt
The Photo That Got WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Into Some Very Hot Water
Isn't Anyone Else Offended By How Dems Are Treating Kamala?
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris
Harris and Walz’s Ostrich Theory on Foreign Policy
New Battleground Surveys Show Harris Closing Gap. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded.
The Unbelievable Reason Disney Is Trying to Throw Out a Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Trump Calls Latest Endorsement a 'Great Honor'
Medicaid's Waivers Are Out of Control – But Also Show How to Save...
What Are We to Make of Kamala Harris Picking Tim Walz?
Stacey Abrams' Take on JD Vance Is Something Else
The American Voter: Enlightened or Buffoonded
Government Control of Retirement Is Not the Answer
Tipsheet

Data Show the Staggering Amount NYC Taxpayers Have Spent on Illegal Immigration Crisis

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 17, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

The Big Apple’s illegal immigration crisis will likely cost the city more than $5 billion, as taxpayers have spent staggering sums on housing, food, medical costs, and more.

Advertisement

“The Administration has mobilized an all-of-city response that includes the work of more than ten agencies across five service categories,” the Asylum Seeker Funding Tracker notes. 

According to the latest data, which runs through July 31, 2024, New York City will have spent a combined $2.19 billion on housing costs, $2.22 billion on services and supplies, $520 million on IT and other administrative costs, $388 million on food, and $139 million on medical expenses through fiscal years 2023, 2024, and 2025.



Since 2022, approximately 212,000 illegal immigrants have gone through the city’s system, the New York Post reports, adding that more than 63,900 individuals are still in the shelter system. 

While New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters this week that he hopes the “worst is behind us," he warned, "we're not out of the woods."

"I want to be clear on that," he added. "We still have to deal with this small number of violent gang members that are in our city. We have to make sure we monitor them and we still have to make sure that we're able to move people out of this shelter type setting."

Recommended

This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Adams credited "smart policies" for the drop in numbers, pointing to limiting shelter stays to one month for individuals and two months for families.  

"If we would have allowed 212,000 to stay in our care, that would have had a major impact on our budget," he said. "It would have a major impact on just the message we were sending because, you know, people should not grow up in shelters. And so I do believe we're going to see, we are starting to exhale, our fingers are crossed. But we put in smart policies and, you know, the beginning of this operation, people criticize and critique. Why do you do this? Why do you do that? We were inundated in the beginning of this.

"And I think to be able to do what we have done sends a real strong message of the resiliency of the city," Adams continued. "This is a real New York story. And we need to document this story because it needs to be reviewed later as the years go on."

Tags: NEW YORK CITY ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
New Battleground Surveys Show Harris Closing Gap. Here's How the Trump Campaign Responded. Leah Barkoukis
The Washington Post's Editorial Board Just Decimated Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
The Photo That Got WaPo's Taylor Lorenz Into Some Very Hot Water Matt Vespa
There's at Least One Person Praising Kamala's Communist Price Control Plans Katie Pavlich
Trump Calls Latest Endorsement a 'Great Honor' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Comedian Has Done the Impossible Regarding the Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement