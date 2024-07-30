'White Dudes for Kamala' Made Me Want to Set Myself on Fire
Tipsheet

'Proof' the New Line of Attack Against Republicans Was 'Planned and Coordinated'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 30, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Since Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, her campaign and allies have rolled out a new line of attack: former President Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance are “weird.” 

The credit for the new narrative reportedly goes to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who labeled the GOP ticket as such on MSNBC last week, and on CNN on Sunday.

Now, it's all Democrats are talking about, as Grabien Media's Tom Elliott showcased in a supercut posted Monday.

The "weird" characterization is reportedly an "effective" line of attack, political analysts claim.

Walz is one of three names a recent Bloomberg report claimed are among the most prominent possibilities for the VP spot, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

But Walz's "weird" tag has been grabbing hold among his party, with possibly the ultimate seal of approval coming from Harris herself this weekend in Massachusetts.

You may have noticed Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record, and some of what he and his running mate are saying is just plain weird," she said.

Analysts say Walz has succeeded in labeling Trump in a new way that Democrats believe is working.

"I am sure that Democrats are doing a lot of polling, and this 'weird' language is very effective," political analyst and professor Larry Jacobs said. "Walz has gone from being an obscure Midwestern governor ... if you are thinking about the Olympics of politics, Tim Walz is one of the favorites now." (CBS)

