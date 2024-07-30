'Proof' the New Line of Attack Against Republicans Was 'Planned and Coordinated'

Since Vice President Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, her campaign and allies have rolled out a new line of attack: former President Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance are “weird.”

The credit for the new narrative reportedly goes to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who labeled the GOP ticket as such on MSNBC last week, and on CNN on Sunday.

Now, it's all Democrats are talking about, as Grabien Media's Tom Elliott showcased in a supercut posted Monday.

Proof the entire Democrat-Media Complex outsources their brains to DNC talking-point writers #JDVanceIsWeird pic.twitter.com/ceN2qvIPTM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2024

The "weird" characterization is reportedly an "effective" line of attack, political analysts claim.

Walz is one of three names a recent Bloomberg report claimed are among the most prominent possibilities for the VP spot, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. But Walz's "weird" tag has been grabbing hold among his party, with possibly the ultimate seal of approval coming from Harris herself this weekend in Massachusetts. You may have noticed Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record, and some of what he and his running mate are saying is just plain weird," she said. Analysts say Walz has succeeded in labeling Trump in a new way that Democrats believe is working. "I am sure that Democrats are doing a lot of polling, and this 'weird' language is very effective," political analyst and professor Larry Jacobs said. "Walz has gone from being an obscure Midwestern governor ... if you are thinking about the Olympics of politics, Tim Walz is one of the favorites now." (CBS)

This how propaganda works, you must repeat it over & over & over. It’s really amazing how shallow & stupid it is, it’s almost “weird” in that way: https://t.co/BfG3DrdbOa — Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) July 30, 2024

I like how they all pause and stress “weird,” as if it’s their own original and humorous point. https://t.co/4c9Sr374oE — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 30, 2024

In case you haven't noticed, the media is DNC propaganda and the side showcasing men in dresses are calling us weird 🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/1AYYPdIXND — McKaylaRose (@McKaylaRoseRed) July 30, 2024

The “Republicans are weird” narrative was planned and coordinated by the Democrats. Everything about Kamala’s campaign is fake and forced. pic.twitter.com/S1DIOGtQiD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2024