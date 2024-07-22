Biden Is MIA After Bailing From His Campaign
BIDEN DROPOUT SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - ENDS TODAY!
The Man Who Police Gave Photos of Trump's Would-Be Assassin to Was Not...
In Old Clip With Tucker Carlson, Trump Absolutely Nails Kamala Harris
There Were Two Embarrassing Developments Before Joe Biden Dropped Out
Here's How Much Harris's Presidential Campaign Has Raised So Far
Joe Biden's Brother Dropped a Bombshell Statement That a Biden Family Source Immediately...
Manchin Addresses Speculation That He's Going to Run for President
The Attack Ads Against Kamala Are Already Dropping and They're Brutal
The Abbott and Costello Democrat Party Skit
Biden Dropped Out of the Presidential Race. Here's How the 'Squad' Reacted
The 15-Second Clip That Defines Kamala Harris
Mr. President, Nobody Believes You
How Europe Is Breaking the Internet
Tipsheet

Here's Which Democrats Did Not Back Harris in Their Biden Statements

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 22, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Since President Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential race, giving his support to Kamala Harris, most Democrats have expressed their support for the vice president. But not all of them. Some have been conspicuously silent, while others didn’t name her directly or backed an open convention.

Advertisement

One of the most prominent to issue a statement where Harris was nowhere to be found is Barack Obama. 

“I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” Obama said in a statement. “I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders also failed to mention Harris.

The first congressional Democrat to call on Biden to step aside wants an open convention. 

Recommended

This 15-Second Clip Defines Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Advertisement

As Politico notes, a number of others who fall into this category are in tight reelection battles.

“Joe Biden has been the most consequential president in modern history," said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBenewho's trying to win back the House. "In four years, he delivered unprecedented investments in jobs and American manufacturing, lowered health care costs, better supported our veterans, and stood up for our democracy at a pivotal moment for our country. His legacy will be one of principled leadership with a focus on families and communities, striving to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all.

“I am grateful to President Biden for his historic achievements to strengthen our country," she added. "This fall, Democrats will take back the People’s House to build on his legacy and defend our rights, our freedoms, and our democracy for generations to come.”

Advertisement

Failing to mention Harris doesn't mean these Dems won't back her in the end, however.

There’s not necessarily any dissonance between calling for an “open process” and backing Harris — which is a two-step that a number of Democrats, such as Sen. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-Conn.), are attempting at the moment.

And keep in mind that the divide between those who endorse Harris and those who don’t might very well amount to a distinction without a difference: No one has yet stepped forward to challenge her for the nomination, and given Biden’s endorsement and the rallying of much of the party behind her, it’s entirely possible that no one credible will. (Politico Playbook)

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This 15-Second Clip Defines Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Joe Biden’s Final Humiliation and the Fight Ahead Kurt Schlichter
The Man Who Police Gave Photos of Trump's Would-Be Assassin to Was Not Secret Service Matt Vespa
There Were Two Embarrassing Developments Before Joe Biden Dropped Out Matt Vespa
Joe Biden's Brother Dropped a Bombshell Statement That a Biden Family Source Immediately Denied Leah Barkoukis
In Old Clip With Tucker Carlson, Trump Absolutely Nails Kamala Harris Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This 15-Second Clip Defines Kamala Harris Guy Benson
Advertisement