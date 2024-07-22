Here's Which Democrats Did Not Back Harris in Their Biden Statements

Since President Biden bowed out of the 2024 presidential race, giving his support to Kamala Harris, most Democrats have expressed their support for the vice president. But not all of them. Some have been conspicuously silent, while others didn’t name her directly or backed an open convention.

One of the most prominent to issue a statement where Harris was nowhere to be found is Barack Obama.

“I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges,” Obama said in a statement. “I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders also failed to mention Harris.

Statement from Nancy Pelosi:

"With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. “God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.”" pic.twitter.com/K4uwCrGQzW — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity.



As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history.



Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 21, 2024

The first congressional Democrat to call on Biden to step aside wants an open convention.

As one might imagine, Doggett is thrilled.



Says he wants an open convention.



"While, with President Biden's endorsement, Vice President Harris is clearly the leading candidate, we should be open to all talented individuals who wish to be considered." pic.twitter.com/mwJIbe2Dj6 — Matthew Choi (@matthewichoi) July 21, 2024

As Politico notes, a number of others who fall into this category are in tight reelection battles.

.@JoeBiden is the most consequential president in modern history. His legacy is one of real leadership for working families.⁰⁰Democrats will take back the House to build on that legacy and defend our rights & democracy.



My full statement:https://t.co/0SFXrgsDSc — Suzan DelBene (@SuzanDelBene) July 21, 2024

“Joe Biden has been the most consequential president in modern history," said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene, who's trying to win back the House. "In four years, he delivered unprecedented investments in jobs and American manufacturing, lowered health care costs, better supported our veterans, and stood up for our democracy at a pivotal moment for our country. His legacy will be one of principled leadership with a focus on families and communities, striving to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all.

“I am grateful to President Biden for his historic achievements to strengthen our country," she added. "This fall, Democrats will take back the People’s House to build on his legacy and defend our rights, our freedoms, and our democracy for generations to come.”

My statement on President Biden's announcement: pic.twitter.com/r7sCOhj3uB — Jacky Rosen (@RosenforNevada) July 21, 2024

Few public servants have given more to our country than Joe Biden. His record of accomplishment as a Senator, Vice President, and as President of the United States is unmatched. Over the last four years I’ve been proud to partner with his administration to take on Big Pharma,… — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) July 21, 2024

Failing to mention Harris doesn't mean these Dems won't back her in the end, however.