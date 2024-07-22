Here's How Much Harris's Presidential Campaign Has Raised So Far

Vice President Kamala Harris has raised nearly $50 million since Sunday’s announcement from President Biden that he will not seek re-election but would support Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee instead.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President," Biden noted. "And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

After the endorsement, the VP received more than $49.6 million in grassroots donations, the Harris campaign said.

BREAKING: Campaign spokesperson @LaurenHitt says Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) has raised $49.6 million in grassroots donations in less than 24 hours since President Biden endorsed her yesterday, Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qquIp538I3 — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 22, 2024

A New York Times analysis of contributions through ActBlue confirm the Left raked in a staggering amount of cash after Biden’s announcement.

With Mr. Biden gone and Vice President Kamala Harris building momentum to claim the nomination, Democrats went online to contribute at a startling pace. Donations spiked from an average of less than $200,000 per hour in the hours before Mr. Biden quit to nearly $11.5 million in a single hour later on Sunday, the analysis shows. As of 10 p.m., Sunday was ActBlue’s third biggest day for online donations in its history. The ActBlue ticker accounts for all donations made on the platform, not just those made to Mr. Biden or Ms. Harris. It includes contributions made to nearly every Democratic House and Senate candidate and to an array of politically minded nonprofits. (NYT)

While many Democrats have backed Harris, several prominent figures did not endorse the VP in their statements about Biden's exit from the race.