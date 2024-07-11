Watch Jake Tapper's Face When He Heard How the Biden Campaign Reacted to...
Tipsheet

Trump Rips Clooney's Brutal NYT Op-Ed on Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 11, 2024 11:00 AM
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File

Former President Donald Trump criticized actor and Democrat donor George Clooney for writing a brutal op-ed calling on President Biden to step aside, a move that came just weeks after he co-hosted a massive fundraiser supporting the Democrat. 

"I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him," Clooney wrote in The New York Times. "In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced.

"But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time," he added. "None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

Trump argued the Hollywood star "is getting into the act" with the op-ed, which he reportedly ran by former President Obama prior to running it. 

“He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are," Trump said, referring to Clooney. "What does Clooney know about anything? He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’ No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country, who Embarrassed our Nation in Afghanistan, and whose crazy Open Border Policy has allowed millions of people to illegally pour into our Country, many from prisons and mental institutions. Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”

The 45th president wasn't alone in his criticism of Clooney's op-ed. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy blasted the actor for just now saying something.

"So what, George? If [Biden] didn’t do the debate… you were just going to keep your mouth shut?" Portnoy said in a video posted on X. "And by the way, if you just found out Biden was a vegetable, where have you been for two years?

