We Will ‘Never Forget’…and Must Ensure the Next Generation Doesn’t Either
Trump Missed a Chance to Deliver the Knockout Blow to Kamala, But It...
Yes, The Onion Really Tweeted That About Trump Post-ABC News Debate
We Don’t Have to Tolerate Weird Foreigners Eating Our Pets
Good Guys with Guns
Key State Polls: Another Mess in the Making?
Hey Kamala, Where Are Your Spending Cuts?
How the RNC, DNC Reacted to Tuesday's Debate
VP Appears to Embrace Idea the Biden-Harris Administration Once Censored as Conspiracy The...
Debate Analysis: ABC's Malpractice, Trump's Unprepared Whiff, and Harris' Achilles Heel
What Happened to the Democrats?
Dems Dump 20,000 Haitians on a Small Ohio Town
The Invisible Inferno: One Hero's Battle in the Endless War of 9/11
Kamala the California Lib
Tipsheet

MSNBC Host Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the ABC News Debate

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 11, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump missed his chance to deliver a knockout blow to Kamala Harris. It was sloppier than his first debate. She got under his skin, which led to some nonsensical tangents, something Harris wanted to do. Anything that can be done to get her out of talking about policy is a win for that camp. Yet, despite my disappointment in Trump’s performance, where he had multiple opportunities to turn Harris inside out as a total clown who is unqualified and unprepared to be president, the vice president was assisted mightily by ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. It was the Democrat media complex at work, and they arguably were debating with Trump during this circus last night. MSNBC's Nicole Wallace and Tim Walz both said the quiet part out loud: the moderators rigged the debate. 

Advertisement

They live-fact-checked Trump five times to Harris’ zero. The microphones were not muted; they made sure to sneak in ridiculous questions, like asking about Kamala Harris’ race. It was election interference, and when MSNBC hosts and Bill Kristol are saying ABC News’ moderators are doing a good job, you know it’s trash. From the war in Ukraine, which happened under Biden-Harris, to the spike in crime, ABC News was hell on wheels to fact-check the former president, even bizarrely getting whether Trump was being sarcastic or not. When even Trump-skeptic writers from right-leaning publications are noticing that this set-up is rigged, you know it’s bad. Megyn Kelly suggested that this would backfire.

Recommended

Trump Missed a Chance to Deliver the Knockout Blow to Kamala, But It Might Not Matter Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement

In the end, Harris’ trust numbers on the economy, which were already at an appalling 37 percent in a CNN poll, dropped two points post-debate. And one wonders why the race question was hurled in there, right? Also, why has it not caught on; is it because even Don Lemon had questions about Kamala’s racial identity?

Some were also wondering if the vice president knew about the questions beforehand. It wouldn't be the first time; just ask Donna Brazile.  

***

Last Note: Was Muir worse than Candy Crowley?

Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Missed a Chance to Deliver the Knockout Blow to Kamala, But It Might Not Matter Matt Vespa
Yes, The Onion Really Tweeted That About Trump Post-ABC News Debate Matt Vespa
You Hate Trump? So What? Dennis Prager
Good Guys with Guns John Stossel
Libs Blow a Gasket Over Cat Memes Relating to Ohio Haitian Migrant Story Matt Vespa
Debate Analysis: ABC's Malpractice, Trump's Unprepared Whiff, and Harris' Achilles Heel Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Missed a Chance to Deliver the Knockout Blow to Kamala, But It Might Not Matter Matt Vespa
Advertisement