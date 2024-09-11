MSNBC Host Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the ABC News Debate

Donald Trump missed his chance to deliver a knockout blow to Kamala Harris. It was sloppier than his first debate. She got under his skin, which led to some nonsensical tangents, something Harris wanted to do. Anything that can be done to get her out of talking about policy is a win for that camp. Yet, despite my disappointment in Trump’s performance, where he had multiple opportunities to turn Harris inside out as a total clown who is unqualified and unprepared to be president, the vice president was assisted mightily by ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. It was the Democrat media complex at work, and they arguably were debating with Trump during this circus last night. MSNBC's Nicole Wallace and Tim Walz both said the quiet part out loud: the moderators rigged the debate.

WATCH: ABC News faces criticism for fact checking Trump more than Harris during debate: “Critics say it was overwhelmingly one-sided,” notes Fox’s @kevincorke who has the numbers… pic.twitter.com/zg63ZQhcqq — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 11, 2024

Tim Walz thanks the ABC News moderators for attacking Donald Trump and supporting Kamala Harris during tonight's debate. pic.twitter.com/gVCs1ODTLR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

MSNBC's Nicole Wallace ADMITS that the ABC News moderators were in the tank for Kamala Harris:



"David Muir and Linsey Davis played an important role in that..." pic.twitter.com/mHYdDJAI2P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

.@RobertKennedyJr: "The moderators were clearly biased. They were constantly fact checking Donald Trump but none of these whoppers that the Vice President was saying and her failure to answer that first question. That critical first question. They simply sat there on the… pic.twitter.com/C5GFOZNdlj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

They live-fact-checked Trump five times to Harris’ zero. The microphones were not muted; they made sure to sneak in ridiculous questions, like asking about Kamala Harris’ race. It was election interference, and when MSNBC hosts and Bill Kristol are saying ABC News’ moderators are doing a good job, you know it’s trash. From the war in Ukraine, which happened under Biden-Harris, to the spike in crime, ABC News was hell on wheels to fact-check the former president, even bizarrely getting whether Trump was being sarcastic or not. When even Trump-skeptic writers from right-leaning publications are noticing that this set-up is rigged, you know it’s bad. Megyn Kelly suggested that this would backfire.

Is this who Donald Trump is supposed to be debating? pic.twitter.com/Cz3Y0JMsQe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2024

pic.twitter.com/PK2rPN2aBM — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) September 11, 2024

This is how you know they're complete shit https://t.co/CuTQPbAdvz — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 11, 2024

David Muir is criticizing and attacking Trump more than Kamala is.



Kamala can relax because the ABC "moderators" are handling the debate for her. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 11, 2024

The pile-on against Trump is so bad and so obvious this will backfire — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024

The absolute gall of ABC to keep “fact checking” ONLY Trump while letting her lie in every answer is infuriating. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 11, 2024

ABC is making a huge mistake trying to fact check this live.



They’re only proving how biased they are.



Harris fabricated an attack on Trump over IVF. ABC sat there and said nothing. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 11, 2024

We need a fact check just of the moderators who apparently believe an insane number of things that aren't true.



-Crime is down

-Economy is great

-IVF is banned somewhere (?)

-Abortions aren't legal up to birth anywhere

-"I didn't detect any sarcasm" — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 11, 2024

Seriously, @DavidMuir should just quit. This is Candy Crowley 10x. No Republican viewer will ever trust him again. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 11, 2024

Moderators to Trump: “Why are you bad?”



Moderators to Harris: “Why is Trump bad?” — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 11, 2024

The moderators should never have gotten into the business of fact checking if they weren’t going to apply it equally. She invented new context for the “bloodbath” comments which, crude though they were, were not related to his outlook on electoral outcomes. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 11, 2024

Unreal—ABC’s David Muir just said violent crime is down. This is absolute fake news based on bad statistics. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 11, 2024

In the end, Harris’ trust numbers on the economy, which were already at an appalling 37 percent in a CNN poll, dropped two points post-debate. And one wonders why the race question was hurled in there, right? Also, why has it not caught on; is it because even Don Lemon had questions about Kamala’s racial identity?

Remember that time that Don Lemon argued Kamala isn't African American? pic.twitter.com/JfMDBeeJGf — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 2, 2024

Some were also wondering if the vice president knew about the questions beforehand. It wouldn't be the first time; just ask Donna Brazile.

***

Last Note: Was Muir worse than Candy Crowley?

Candy Crowley is officially off the hook as worst and most meddlesome presidential debate moderator — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 11, 2024