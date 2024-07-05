How the Huffington Post Delivered the Final Nail in the Coffin of the...
NYMag Reporter: Hiding Biden's Mental Decline Was a Massive Conspiracy
More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors
At This Point, There's Only One Question Regarding Joe Biden
They Lied to You
Overturning Chevron Doctrine Won’t Lead to Environmental Destruction
MSNBC Host Was Serious About This Absurd Idea for a New Debate Format
Former Obama Official Says Democrats Are Discussing 'How' to Replace Biden, Not 'Whether'
Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks
The People of Iran Are the Losers in the Presidential Election Sham
Israel’s Rockets’ Red Glare
We Hold These Truths, but Can Joe Biden?
Media Is Hostage to Reality About Bidens
The Plot to Oust Joe Biden
Tipsheet

'More Weakness Than Strength': The June Jobs Report Is Here

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 05, 2024 9:45 AM

Employers added 206,000 jobs in June, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday, slightly higher than the 200,000 nonfarm jobs analysts expected but down from May’s gains, which were revised from 272,000 to 218,000.  

Advertisement

Unemployment also inched up to 4.1 percent in June, which is the first time it’s been above 4 percent since November 2021.

Most of the gains in June, 74 percent, came from government (primarily local), healthcare, and education, CNBC reported.

"The labor market is weakening due to bad Democrat policies like inflationary overspending and burdensome overregulation that hit small business job creators hard," Job Creators Network noted. "Unproductive government jobs and quasi-government healthcare and social assistant jobs made up three-quarters of new employment last month, indicating the productive economy is at a standstill. And past months' job creation was dramatically revised down -- yet again.Voters must elect conservative candidates to pass pro-growth policies like extending the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to boost the American labor market, economy, and living standards." 

Recommended

Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks Rebecca Downs
Advertisement


Tags: JOBS REPORT

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks Rebecca Downs
More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors Matt Vespa
How the Huffington Post Delivered the Final Nail in the Coffin of the Biden 'Cheap Fake' Narrative Matt Vespa
Biden's Interview on Philadelphia Radio Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
NYMag Reporter: Hiding Biden's Mental Decline Was a Massive Conspiracy Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Nails Why Immigrants Are Now Backing Donald Trump Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks Rebecca Downs
Advertisement