Vanity Fair Accused RFK Jr. of Eating a Dog. Here's How He Responded.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to a hit piece from Vanity Fair detailing some of “his darkest secrets,” which included a sexual assault allegation and a photo of him eating what the outlet claims is a dog.

In an interview with “Breaking Points” published Tuesday, Kennedy addressed some of the claims but admittedly said there are “many skeletons in my closet.”

“The article is a lot of garbage,” he told host Sagaar Enjeti. “The picture that they said is of me eating a dog, it’s actually me eating a goat in Patagonia on a whitewater trip many years ago on the Futaleufu River. They say … they have an expert that has identified that as a dog carcass. It’s just not true.”

Asked about the sexual assault allegation from a babysitter, Kennedy said he’s “not a church boy.”

“I am not running like that. I said in my… I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world. So, you know, Vanity Fair is recycling 30-year-old stories. And, I’m not, you know, going to comment on the details of any of them, but it’s, you know, I am who I am.”

Enjeti, assuming he was referring to the allegation from the babysitter, asked whether he was denying it or not.

“I’m not going to comment on it,” he replied.

“All right. Well, I gave you the opportunity,” Enjeti said. “And officially, it’s a goat.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr responds to a Vanity Fair article which published a picture that showed Kennedy allegedly eating a barbecued dog.



"The article is a lot of garbage. The picture of me eating a 'dog' is actually of me eating a goat in Patagonia."pic.twitter.com/fJc2yVJ7qd — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 2, 2024

On X, RFK Jr. also issued a response to Vanity Fair about the story.

"Hey @VanityFair, you know when your veterinary experts call a goat a dog, and your forensic experts say a photo taken in Patagonia was taken in Korea, that you’ve joined the ranks of supermarket tabloids. Keep telling America that up is down if you want. I’ll keep talking about the fact that working families can’t afford houses or groceries because our last two presidents went on a $14 trillion debt joyride, paid for by hard-working Americans.The DNC media’s garbage pail journalism may distract us from President Biden’s cognitive deficits but it does little to elevate the national debate or reduce the price of groceries."

Hey @VanityFair, you know when your veterinary experts call a goat a dog, and your forensic experts say a photo taken in Patagonia was taken in Korea, that you’ve joined the ranks of supermarket tabloids. Keep telling America that up is down if you want. I’ll keep talking about… pic.twitter.com/SGX3QpoaRZ — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 2, 2024

He later told NewsNation's Chris Cuomo, "it is a goat and you are what you eat."

"I am a very adventurous eater, Chris. I think you know about that about me. I’ll eat virtually anything. There’s two things I wouldn’t eat. Well, three. I wouldn’t eat a human, I wouldn’t eat a monkey, and I wouldn’t eat a dog. I think I’d eat anything else, but I just couldn’t bring myself to do those things, so it is a goat and you are what you eat."

"It is a GOAT, and you are what you eat" Kennedy https://t.co/39yvW3JDmf — JRS (@jrs_1202) July 3, 2024



