RFK Jr. Gets One Step Closer to Gaining Ballot Access in Another State

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign announced Monday it submitted triple the number of signatures required to get on the New Mexico ballot.

The Kennedy campaign is on the ballot in eight states so far—California, Delaware, Hawaii, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. And in addition to New Mexico, it has submitted signatures in 11 other states: Alaska, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Illinois.

The campaign is attempting to get on the ballot in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Polling from earlier this month showed Kennedy narrowly helping Biden’s chances of winning, but that was conducted prior to the president’s disastrous debate performance.

A CBS/YouGov survey conducted after the showdown gave dismal numbers to Biden, with CNN's Harry Enten noting he's "never seen numbers this bad for an incumbent president during my lifetime."

CNN guest freaking out over post Presidential debate polls:

Alisyn Camerota: "Do we have new poll numbers for President Biden post debate?"

Harry Enten: "The bottom line: It's not any good.

'Voters who say that Biden has the mental health to be president': 35% to 27%

'Biden… pic.twitter.com/7iaytVU71m — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 1, 2024

Former President Trump has denounced Kennedy as a "Democrat 'Plant'" and a "Radical Left Liberal who’s been put in place in order to help Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the History of the United States, get Re-Elected. A Vote for Junior’ would essentially be a WASTED PROTEST VOTE, that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if Republicans knew the true story about him. Junior’ is totally Anti-Gun, an Extreme Environmentalist who makes the Green New Scammers look Conservative, a Big Time Taxer and Open Border Advocate, and Anti-Military/Vet…”



