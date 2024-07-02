BREAKING: There's a Major Update on Trump's Scheduled Sentencing in New York
Biden Is Trying to Cash in After His Attack on the Supreme Court
The Point in the Debate Where Even Bill Maher Said to Himself 'This...
There Is One DOJ Official That's Feeling Pretty Good After Biden's Debate Implosion
Veteran Reporter Reveals How Many Mental Health Incidents Biden Suffered Over the Past...
Save the Cows
Report: Biden Administration Allegedly Flying Previously Deported Foreign Nationals Back t...
Biden Campaign Staffer Followed a Reporter to Shut Down Interviews That Turned Critical...
RFK Jr. Gets One Step Closer to Gaining Ballot Access in Another State
This Kamala Harris Post Was Hit With a Community Note and Called Out...
Remember When Hundreds of Illegal Aliens Stormed the Southern Border? Well...
A Combat Vet Fact Checks the Trump vs. Biden Debate
Katie Hobbs’ Corruption Is Reaching New Heights
The Government Wants to See your Supermarket Receipt
Tipsheet

Post-Debate New Hampshire Survey Shows Big Movement for Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 02, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

In a post-debate New Hampshire poll, former President Donald Trump has a slight lead over President Biden. 

The Saint Anselm College survey found 44 percent of voters in the state would support the 45th president if the election were held today, compared to 42 percent who said they’d support Biden and 4 percent who backed independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

Advertisement

As New Hampshire Institute of Politics Director Neil Levesque highlighted, the poll shows big movement since December, when voters in the Granite State were asked the same question. 

“After a remarkable six months that saw him swiftly dispatch his primary rivals and become the first former President to be convicted of a felony, Donald Trump has erased a ten-point polling deficit and now leads President Joe Biden by a narrow 2-point margin,” Levesque said in a statement, according to The Hill.  

Trump also came out ahead among moderate voters, 44 percent to 38 percent. 

With the latest survey included in RealClearPolitics' average of polling in New Hampshire, Biden is ahead by 3 percentage points in the state, but Levesque said he believes "it's now conclusive that New Hampshire is really a competitive state in the presidential election."

Recommended

Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"I think people are very partisan," Levesque noted. "So, they're in their camps and they say, 'Well, I watched the debate, but it doesn't affect how I'm going to vote.' But certainly, events like a presidential debate like we saw last week are pivot points in politics, and at this point, with the amount of change we've seen with the presidential contest, certainly the debate had an effect."

Tags: DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
Veteran Reporter Reveals How Many Mental Health Incidents Biden Suffered Over the Past 18 Months Matt Vespa
Republicans Need to Come to Terms With This Simple Reality If We’re Going to Win in November Derek Hunter
Remember When Hundreds of Illegal Aliens Stormed the Southern Border? Well... Madeline Leesman
Mika Brzezinski Desperately Tries to Defend Biden After His Disastrous Debate Performance Townhall Video
The Point in the Debate Where Even Bill Maher Said to Himself 'This Election Is Over' Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Shuffled Out to Attack the Supreme Court and Everyone Couldn't Ignore His New Appearance Matt Vespa
Advertisement