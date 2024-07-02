Post-Debate New Hampshire Survey Shows Big Movement for Trump

In a post-debate New Hampshire poll, former President Donald Trump has a slight lead over President Biden.

The Saint Anselm College survey found 44 percent of voters in the state would support the 45th president if the election were held today, compared to 42 percent who said they’d support Biden and 4 percent who backed independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

As New Hampshire Institute of Politics Director Neil Levesque highlighted, the poll shows big movement since December, when voters in the Granite State were asked the same question.

“After a remarkable six months that saw him swiftly dispatch his primary rivals and become the first former President to be convicted of a felony, Donald Trump has erased a ten-point polling deficit and now leads President Joe Biden by a narrow 2-point margin,” Levesque said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Trump also came out ahead among moderate voters, 44 percent to 38 percent.

With the latest survey included in RealClearPolitics' average of polling in New Hampshire, Biden is ahead by 3 percentage points in the state, but Levesque said he believes "it's now conclusive that New Hampshire is really a competitive state in the presidential election."

New Hampshire Institute of Politics:



Biden +10 in December

Trump +2 in June pic.twitter.com/orG2GBsD0o — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 1, 2024

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP IS LEADING IN NEW HAMPSHIRE



No Republican has won NH in 24 YEARS! pic.twitter.com/UojCnnQyZd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 1, 2024

The average poll has shifted to 2 to 3 points in Trump's direction post-debate... Some show no movement. Some show the big movement in that NH poll.



Overall: Trump was ahead pre-debate. He's ahead by more now. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 1, 2024

"I think people are very partisan," Levesque noted. "So, they're in their camps and they say, 'Well, I watched the debate, but it doesn't affect how I'm going to vote.' But certainly, events like a presidential debate like we saw last week are pivot points in politics, and at this point, with the amount of change we've seen with the presidential contest, certainly the debate had an effect."