The Wall Street Journal Publishes Another Damning Piece About Biden's Mental Health
This Passage Describing the Meltdown at a Pro-Biden Debate Watch Party Is Priceless
Even Liberal Reporters Are Wondering How Biden Can Win With a Poll Like...
Ex-CNN Politics Editor: The Biden Team Knew the Debate Was Going to Be...
The Debate Debacle Changes Nothing
Democrats In Total Panic Mode
Vogue Features Jill Biden on August Cover. It Had to Include This Editor's...
Biden Campaign Gives Supporters List of Talking Points to Defend President
Trust the Science? Former No. 2 FDA Vaccine Reviewer Asked Whether He Got...
If You’re Calling For Biden’s Removal, You’re Helping Democrats
Fact-Checking the Two Presidents
The IRGC- An International Terrorist Organization
Outrageous Persecution of J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang Continues
Democratic Amnesia
Tipsheet

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Editorial Board Counters NYT's Post-Debate Take

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 01, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

It may have been President Biden that performed terribly during last Thursday's debate, prompting widespread panic on the left and calls to drop out, but the Philadelphia Inquirer set its sights on Donald Trump after the showdown...and The New York Times. 

Advertisement

“The debate about the debate is misplaced. The only person who should withdraw from the race is (Donald) Trump,” the Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board wrote Saturday, admitting Biden’s performance was a “disaster.” 

“But lost in the hand wringing was Donald Trump’s usual bombastic litany of lies, hyperbole, bigotry, ignorance, and fear mongering. His performance demonstrated once again that he is a danger to democracy and unfit for office,” the editorial board continued. 

“Trump told more than 30 lies during the debate to go with the more than 30,000 mistruths told during his four years as president. He dodged the CNN moderators’ questions, took no responsibility for his actions, and blamed others, mainly Biden, for everything that is wrong in the world.”

The editorial board’s position comes as a direct response to The New York Times, whose editorial board called on Biden to step aside. 

Recommended

This Passage Describing the Meltdown at a Pro-Biden Debate Watch Party Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race," reads the headline on the Times' op-ed, which was published Friday. The Inquirer's piece kept the same headline but switched out Biden for Trump: "To Serve His Country, Donald Trump Should Leave the Race."

Though the Philadelphia Inquirer’s position is that it’s Trump who should drop out, the editorial board admitted that won’t happen, “so Joe Biden is gonna beat him in November. Carry on.”

Tags: DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Passage Describing the Meltdown at a Pro-Biden Debate Watch Party Is Priceless Matt Vespa
The Debate Debacle Changes Nothing Kurt Schlichter
The Wall Street Journal Publishes Another Damning Piece About Biden's Mental Health Matt Vespa
Even Liberal Reporters Are Wondering How Biden Can Win With a Poll Like This Matt Vespa
Ex-CNN Politics Editor: The Biden Team Knew the Debate Was Going to Be a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Here's a Doozy of a Paragraph to Describe Biden Getting Annihilated by Trump in the First Debate Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Passage Describing the Meltdown at a Pro-Biden Debate Watch Party Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Advertisement