The Philadelphia Inquirer's Editorial Board Counters NYT's Post-Debate Take

It may have been President Biden that performed terribly during last Thursday's debate, prompting widespread panic on the left and calls to drop out, but the Philadelphia Inquirer set its sights on Donald Trump after the showdown...and The New York Times.

“The debate about the debate is misplaced. The only person who should withdraw from the race is (Donald) Trump,” the Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board wrote Saturday, admitting Biden’s performance was a “disaster.”

“But lost in the hand wringing was Donald Trump’s usual bombastic litany of lies, hyperbole, bigotry, ignorance, and fear mongering. His performance demonstrated once again that he is a danger to democracy and unfit for office,” the editorial board continued.

“Trump told more than 30 lies during the debate to go with the more than 30,000 mistruths told during his four years as president. He dodged the CNN moderators’ questions, took no responsibility for his actions, and blamed others, mainly Biden, for everything that is wrong in the world.”

The editorial board’s position comes as a direct response to The New York Times, whose editorial board called on Biden to step aside.

"To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race," reads the headline on the Times' op-ed, which was published Friday. The Inquirer's piece kept the same headline but switched out Biden for Trump: "To Serve His Country, Donald Trump Should Leave the Race."

Though the Philadelphia Inquirer’s position is that it’s Trump who should drop out, the editorial board admitted that won’t happen, “so Joe Biden is gonna beat him in November. Carry on.”