Tipsheet

Buckle Up: Top Dems Open the Door for Kamala...With Polling to Back Them Up

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 03, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Is President Joe Biden getting replaced? Is Vice President Kamala Harris next in line? Top Democrats aren't fully on board with the idea, yet, but they're certainly opening the door to the possibility. 

During an interview with MSNBC Tuesday top Biden ally and Democratic Congressman James Clyburn said he would support Harris as a replacement for Biden, although he still wants to see a Biden-Harris ticket move forward. 

After indignantly defending Biden in the aftermath of his debate performance, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is acknowledging his current cognitive state is a problem if it's a "condition." 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre can't get away from the question in the briefing room. 

And finally, new polling shows Harris has a better chance of victory against former President Donald Trump in November. She beats out other potential replacement candidates, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.  


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

