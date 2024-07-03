Buckle Up: Top Dems Open the Door for Kamala...With Polling to Back Them Up

Is President Joe Biden getting replaced? Is Vice President Kamala Harris next in line? Top Democrats aren't fully on board with the idea, yet, but they're certainly opening the door to the possibility.

During an interview with MSNBC Tuesday top Biden ally and Democratic Congressman James Clyburn said he would support Harris as a replacement for Biden, although he still wants to see a Biden-Harris ticket move forward.

"No. This party should not, in any way, do anything to work around Ms. Harris. We should do everything we can to bolster her whether she's in second place or at the top of the ticket."



WATCH: Rep. Clyburn defends VP Harris role in the Democratic party. pic.twitter.com/IBjn9FJ9Jh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 2, 2024

After indignantly defending Biden in the aftermath of his debate performance, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is acknowledging his current cognitive state is a problem if it's a "condition."

Rep. Nancy Pelosi says “both candidates” deserve scrutiny over their age, but says it’s fair to question Biden’s health:



“I think it’s a legitimate question to say, ‘Is this an episode or is this a condition?’ And so, when people ask that question, it’s legitimate.” pic.twitter.com/Y5OJCgtgmG — The Recount (@therecount) July 2, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre can't get away from the question in the briefing room.

Reporter: Why doesn't Biden pass the baton to his own 59-year-old vice president, Kamala Harris?



KJP: I can't speak to that. pic.twitter.com/rL5RP8wzGb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2024

And finally, new polling shows Harris has a better chance of victory against former President Donald Trump in November. She beats out other potential replacement candidates, including California Governor Gavin Newsom.

CNN Post-debate Poll



Trump 49%

Biden 43%



Trump 47%

Harris 45%



Trump 48%

Newsom 43%



Trump 47%

Buttigieg 43%



Trump 47%

Whitmer 42%https://t.co/pUc9IN3YCo — Political Election Projections (@tencor_7144) July 2, 2024



