Tipsheet

RFK Jr. Vows to Be on CNN Debate Stage 'With or Without Their Permission.' Here's What He's Planning.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 27, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will participate in Thursday’s presidential debate—just not on stage.  

Last week, after failing to qualify, the candidate claimed former President Trump and President Biden "colluded" with CNN to exclude him from the June 27 showdown. 

"President Trump and President Biden don’t agree on much, but they do agree on excluding me from the debate stage. They’ve colluded with CNN to rig the debate rules and block my participation so they don’t have to answer tough questions about the lockdowns, the $34 trillion national debt, the chronic disease epidemic, or the toxic polarization that drives their campaigns,” RFK Jr. said. “Both former presidents are making a mockery of democracy, but I’m never going to back down.”

In a video statement, Kennedy announced how he will speak directly to the American people since he can't appear alongside the Democrat and presumptive GOP presidential nominees. 

On TheRealDebate.com, which will be streamed on X beginning at 9 p.m. ET, Kennedy said he will respond to the same debate questions live. 

“I’m going to be on that debate stage with or without their permission,” he said.

The move comes after he filed an FEC complaint last month arguing "CNN, Biden, and Trump flagrantly violated a federal law requirement that media broadcasters use 'pre-established' and 'objective' criteria to determine candidate participation."

Tags: 2024 ELECTION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

