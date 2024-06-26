MA Governor Sending Team to Border to Give Illegal Immigrants This Message

Staff from Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey’s administration are attempting to dissuade illegal immigrants in federal custody from traveling to The Bay State.

A team, led by Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice, is traveling to San Antonio, McAllen, Hidalgo, and Brownsville, Texas, attempting to convince illegal border crossers, NGOs, and federal law enforcement agencies that Massachusetts’ shelter system is full.

The Massachusetts emergency shelter system reached its capacity of 7,500 families back in November. There are currently 7,379 families enrolled as of Tuesday, according to the state. Last fall, 30-to-40 families were looking for emergency shelter every day in Massachusetts, according to the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities. As of last month, that was down to 22 families a day. Back in April, Massachusetts passed a new law setting a time limit of nine months for families to stay in the shelter system. Massachusetts is currently the only state in the nation with a "right to shelter" law. It was enacted back in 1983. The state has been looking at several different options for shelters, including a closed prison in Norfolk. (CBS News)

"This trip is an important opportunity to meet with families arriving in the U.S. and the organizations that work with them at the border to make sure they have accurate information about the lack of shelter space in Massachusetts," Rice said in a statement Tuesday.

"It is essential that we get the word out that our shelters are full so that families can plan accordingly to make sure they have a safe place to go."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made a similar effort last year, traveling to three countries to deter north-bound individuals from traveling to the Big Apple. But as even The New York Times acknowledged, many said they were planning to come anyway.