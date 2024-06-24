New Yorkers Aren't Such Big Fans of Hochul These Days

New York voters are souring on Gov. Kathy Hochul, new polling shows.

According to a recent Siena College survey, the Democrat’s favorability and job approval ratings have reached their lowest points yet.

Her favorability rating stands at 38 percent, with 49 percent of respondents holding an unfavorable view of the governor. Her job approval rating, meanwhile, also fell to 44 percent, with 50 percent disapproving, compared to 45 percent/46 percent in May.

The poll revealed that while small pluralities of voters believe Hochul demonstrates honesty and integrity (40-36%) and works hard for the people (42-36%), larger pluralities feel she doesn’t care about people like them (44-34%) and lacks decisive leadership (44-36%). […] Approval of Hochul's performance breaks down significantly by partisan lines. Among Democrats, Hochul maintains a two-to-one favorability rating and an even stronger job approval rating. However, 81% of Republicans and 61% of independents view her unfavorably, with 84% of Republicans and 63% of independents disapproving of her job performance. (Fox 5 New York)

That’s not to say she didn’t receive positive marks on some policy moves. Voters largely support her decision to delay the congestion pricing toll plan in New York City, 45 percent to 23 percent, and 70 percent back legislation she supports to ban social media companies from providing "addictive feeds" to minors without parental consent.

"Despite strongly supporting Hochul’s decision to put congestion pricing on hold, and even more strongly supporting the social media bill she championed, voters now give Hochul the lowest favorability and job approval ratings she’s had in nearly three years as Governor," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.