UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue
Trump Has a Chance
Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well.
CNN's Van Jones Explains Why the Obama Coalition Is Collapsing Right Now
Notice What's Embarrassing About The Associated Press' Fact-Check About Biden's LA Fundrai...
America Needs to Supercharge Nuclear Energy
'Pushing Us Into World War III': Russia Blames US for Deadly Ukrainian Missile...
TikTok Bans Sports Apparel Company From Advertising on Platform. It's Not Hard to...
LA Opens Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Homeless Shelter
The IG Report on the FDA’s Response to Infant Formula Recall Is Here
'Thou Shalt Not Post the Ten Commandments!'
The Supreme Court Will Review a Ban on So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care for Kids
Republican Leaders Shouldn’t Force Members to Vote on Politically Toxic Bills
RFK Jr. Deserves Secret Service Protection
Tipsheet

New Yorkers Aren't Such Big Fans of Hochul These Days

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 24, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York voters are souring on Gov. Kathy Hochul, new polling shows.

According to a recent Siena College survey, the Democrat’s favorability and job approval ratings have reached their lowest points yet. 

Advertisement

Her favorability rating stands at 38 percent, with 49 percent of respondents holding an unfavorable view of the governor. Her job approval rating, meanwhile, also fell to 44 percent, with 50 percent disapproving, compared to 45 percent/46 percent in May. 

The poll revealed that while small pluralities of voters believe Hochul demonstrates honesty and integrity (40-36%) and works hard for the people (42-36%), larger pluralities feel she doesn’t care about people like them (44-34%) and lacks decisive leadership (44-36%). […]

Approval of Hochul's performance breaks down significantly by partisan lines. Among Democrats, Hochul maintains a two-to-one favorability rating and an even stronger job approval rating. However, 81% of Republicans and 61% of independents view her unfavorably, with 84% of Republicans and 63% of independents disapproving of her job performance. (Fox 5 New York)

Recommended

Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That’s not to say she didn’t receive positive marks on some policy moves. Voters largely support her decision to delay the congestion pricing toll plan in New York City, 45 percent to 23 percent, and 70 percent back legislation she supports to ban social media companies from providing "addictive feeds" to minors without parental consent. 

"Despite strongly supporting Hochul’s decision to put congestion pricing on hold, and even more strongly supporting the social media bill she championed, voters now give Hochul the lowest favorability and job approval ratings she’s had in nearly three years as Governor," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

Tags: NEW YORK POLLING KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well. Matt Vespa
Do You Feel a Draft? Kurt Schlichter
CNN's Van Jones Explains Why the Obama Coalition Is Collapsing Right Now Matt Vespa
UPDATE: Biden Finally Releases Statement on Terrorist Mob That Attacked LA Synagogue Katie Pavlich
ISIS Terrorists Crossed Our Southern Border. Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham Are Demanding Answers. Katie Pavlich
Joe Biden Was Definitely Going to Attack Trump on This in the Debate. He Can't Now. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Debate Prep Includes This Physical Test. I Don't Think It's Going Well. Matt Vespa
Advertisement