MSNBC Legal Analyst Says It's Dangerous to Peddle This Theory About the Trump...
Dem Rep Cites Phantom Poll Showing Biden Winning Re-election and Dems Retaking the...
What This Dem Communications Director Tweeted Explains Why Trump Can Stick Around
Missouri AG Announces He's Suing New York Over 'Unconstitutional Lawfare' Against Trump
Here's What Stands Out About the Reactions From NJ Politicians to Norcross Indictment
The Clock Is Ticking and November 5 Beckons
Thousands of Illegal Aliens From This ISIS ‘Hotbed’ Have Entered the U.S. Illegally
Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does...
Two Illegal Aliens Arrested in Connection With Murder of 12-Year-Old Girl in Texas
Trump Reaches Out to Mother of Rachel Morin. Guess Who She Hasn't Heard...
We Cannot Afford to Further Delay the Next Generation Air Dominance Fighter
Help Me, Bob Iger. You're My Only Hope.
The Narcissistic Left
Biden's Latest Amnesty Is a Political Gamble He Will Lose
Tipsheet

Republican Senators Grill Biden's Judicial Nominee

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 21, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Republican senators called out one of President Biden’s judicial nominees for repeatedly lying under oath and supporting former congressional candidate Odessa Kelly. 

Advertisement

“I have to say, I’ve never seen a witness—never—in five years on this committee, sit here and lie to us and change the story person to person,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said to Nashville attorney Karla Marie Campbell, who was tapped for a seat on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.  

Hawley and other GOP senators grilled Campbell for her association with a Marxist organization, the nonprofit Workers’ Dignity, as well as her campaign donation to Kelly.

Recommended

Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does He? Guy Benson
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), meanwhile, called out the Biden administration's failure to consult with her and Sen. Bill Hagerty on circuit court nominees. 

“This is the fourth time they have disregarded Tennessee senators and thereby the people in our state,” she said.


 

Tags: JUDICIAL NOMINEES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does He? Guy Benson
How California's Paradise Become Our Purgatory Victor Davis Hanson
Today's String of Supreme Court Decisions Blew Up Another Liberal Narrative (Again) Matt Vespa
MSNBC Legal Analyst Says It's Dangerous to Peddle This Theory About the Trump Trial Matt Vespa
So, That's Why The Washington Post Refused to Disclose This Key Detail About Israel's Hostage Rescue Matt Vespa
Dem Rep and MSNBC Host Chuckle Over the Rape of a Minor By an Illegal Alien Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Takes a National Polling Lead for the First Time in 2024...or Does He? Guy Benson
Advertisement