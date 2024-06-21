Republican Senators Grill Biden's Judicial Nominee

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday, Republican senators called out one of President Biden’s judicial nominees for repeatedly lying under oath and supporting former congressional candidate Odessa Kelly.

Advertisement

“I have to say, I’ve never seen a witness—never—in five years on this committee, sit here and lie to us and change the story person to person,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said to Nashville attorney Karla Marie Campbell, who was tapped for a seat on the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

This radical Biden nominee worked for a group that wants to ABOLISH the police, abolish ICE, abolish capitalism, destroy Israel, and foment revolution. So she lied about it. Repeatedly. Today we caught her pic.twitter.com/vXRqIuzeuc — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 20, 2024

This person wants a lifetime appointment to the federal judiciary. And she’s lied under oath so many times she can't keep track of the lies pic.twitter.com/gVCnbCcIk1 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 20, 2024

Hawley and other GOP senators grilled Campbell for her association with a Marxist organization, the nonprofit Workers’ Dignity, as well as her campaign donation to Kelly.

@OdessaKellyTN also tweeted “Let me make this simple... 41 million Ppl in USA i.d. as AA/ Bik & there ability to have fair representation is being decided by 52 White ppl in the Senate including Tim Scott. (48 R's + 2 D's) That's Insane!”



Racist shot at @SenatorTimScott.



2/ pic.twitter.com/Pn6jwS9M6g — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 20, 2024

When asked by members of the Judiciary Committee about why she donated $1,500 to @OdessaKellyTN, she refused to answer the question. Instead she insisted repeatedly (and non-responsively) that she doesn’t use Twitter.



4/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 20, 2024

On September 15, 2020, Workers’ Dignity tweeted “Abolish ICE. Abolish prisons and detention centers. Abolish police.”



6/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 20, 2024

In addition to taking radical, progressive policy positions, Workers’ Dignity is a group that supports Hamas’s terrorist attacks against Israel and encourages revolution.



/8 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 20, 2024

That’s pure Marxist ideology.



10/ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 20, 2024

When we raised these issues at today’s hearing, Democrats complained that these are old statements made by third parties (third parties she’s supported).



I don’t seem to remember the Democrats taking that position when they brought up Justice Kavanaugh’s high school yearbooks.… — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 20, 2024

WATCH: Biden’s nominee for a lifetime appointment to the Sixth Circuit, Karla Campbell, is a leftist judge with ties to radical organizations.



She even donated $1500 to a candidate who called 52 Republicans (including Tim Scott) “Jim Crow Senators” and said myself and others… pic.twitter.com/9CFmL8QTiG — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 20, 2024

Advertisement

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), meanwhile, called out the Biden administration's failure to consult with her and Sen. Bill Hagerty on circuit court nominees.

“This is the fourth time they have disregarded Tennessee senators and thereby the people in our state,” she said.

The Biden administration continues to shut out @SenatorHagerty and I from the judicial nominee process, disregarding the will of Tennesseans.



This lack of bipartisan tradition is concerning, but not surprising as they have a history of bad-faith, backroom deals. pic.twitter.com/6h4RtTSQcI — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 20, 2024



