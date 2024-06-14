The Reason a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy
James Carville Concedes There's One Voter Bloc Dems Are Absolutely Going to Lose
Joe Rogan's Response to the Trump Guilty Verdict Is Spot-on
The West Is Sick of the New Woke Jihadism
Preserving the 'Farm' in Farm Bill
Biden Says He Won't Pardon Hunter, but Will He Commute His Son's Sentence?
Maddow and Stelter Concoct Crazy Theories on Trump's Revenge
If You Don't Want To Be Killed, Don't Take Hostages
European 'Far Right' Issues a Stinging Rebuke to Elites
‘Record High’ of Americans Would Only Support Candidate With Their Abortion Views
Election Forecaster Makes Several Race Changes in Favor of Republicans
The American Troubles
The Numbers Don’t Lie: Americans’ Purchasing Power Is Down Under Biden
Run, Sleepy Joe, Run!
Tipsheet

Hillary Clinton Angers Progressives With Latest Endorsement

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 14, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Hillary Clinton angered progressives with her endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer for the seat held by incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York.

Advertisement

"With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever," Clinton wrote on X. “In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda—just like he’s always done. Make a plan to vote by June 25th!”

Progressives argued Clinton’s endorsement was a “clear” sign people should support Bowman.  

Clinton’s reference to supporting Biden’s vision for the country tracks with the Latimer coalition’s messaging. His coalition has been highlighting Bowman’s vote against the bipartisan infrastructure plan that Biden had championed. Bowman has noted that his vote wasn’t critical to the passage of the law and he wanted to advocate for social spending.

Bowman is battling for a third term against a well-known local leader in a primary that will test Democratic sentiment on the Israel-Hamas war.

Latimer, who is benefiting from a multi-million-dollar support campaign by pro-Israel AIPAC, has said Bowman’s criticism of the Jewish state stands in stark contrast to mainstream Democrats. (Politico)

Recommended

The Reason a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Latimer welcomed the endorsement.


Tags: HILLARY CLINTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Reason a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy Matt Vespa
Joe Rogan's Response to the Trump Guilty Verdict Is Spot-on Matt Vespa
The West Is Sick of the New Woke Jihadism Victor Davis Hanson
James Carville Concedes There's One Voter Bloc Dems Are Absolutely Going to Lose Matt Vespa
Election Forecaster Makes Several Race Changes in Favor of Republicans Rebecca Downs
Trump Narrows the Field for Veep Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Reason a Liberal Secretly Recorded Justice Alito Is Beyond Creepy Matt Vespa
Advertisement