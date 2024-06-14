Hillary Clinton Angers Progressives With Latest Endorsement

Hillary Clinton angered progressives with her endorsement of Westchester County Executive George Latimer for the seat held by incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York.

"With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever," Clinton wrote on X. “In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda—just like he’s always done. Make a plan to vote by June 25th!”

Progressives argued Clinton’s endorsement was a “clear” sign people should support Bowman.

Imagine taking Hillary Clinton’s advice in a year with Trump on the ballot https://t.co/W6zEWOaxed — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) June 12, 2024

If it wasn’t already clear who *not* to vote for, Hillary Clinton endorsed the AIPAC challenger to @RepBowman, who recently dog whistled that Bowman’s constituency was Dearborn. https://t.co/ZQaZOsa02M — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 12, 2024

Clinton’s reference to supporting Biden’s vision for the country tracks with the Latimer coalition’s messaging. His coalition has been highlighting Bowman’s vote against the bipartisan infrastructure plan that Biden had championed. Bowman has noted that his vote wasn’t critical to the passage of the law and he wanted to advocate for social spending. Bowman is battling for a third term against a well-known local leader in a primary that will test Democratic sentiment on the Israel-Hamas war. Latimer, who is benefiting from a multi-million-dollar support campaign by pro-Israel AIPAC, has said Bowman’s criticism of the Jewish state stands in stark contrast to mainstream Democrats. (Politico)

Latimer welcomed the endorsement.

I’m honored to have the support of @HillaryClinton, whose decades of service are an inspiration.



Early Voting kicks off on Saturday. Vote Early before 6/23, or vote on 6/25. Just make sure you vote for #RealResultsNotRhetoric! https://t.co/6ZUPliMFhZ — George Latimer (@LatimerforNY) June 12, 2024



