Is There a Racial Component to the Recent Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark?
Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on...
Can Biden Survive the 'Hemorrhaging' Occuring Within This Voter Group?
Bill Maher's Guest Was Not Pleased When He Said This About Joe Biden
Trump’s Guilty Verdict Keeps This Entertaining Trend Alive
No One Is Above the Law…Unless You’re a Democrat
Politicized Justice
Fauci Makes Major Admission About Science Behind Masking Kids, Social Distancing
Crime and Punishment in Joe Biden's America
Why Trump Personifies the Courage of Our Founding Fathers
LIVE: Day 2 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
When You Don't Punish the Bad Guys, You Ultimately Punish the Good
Charlie Daniels Was Right, the Devil Is Here
The Forgotten WWII 80th Anniversary That's Not D-Day
Tipsheet

WaPo Boss Gives Staffers a Brutally Honest Message About Their Reporting

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 04, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Washington Post publisher and CEO William Lewis gave staff at the paper a reality check on Monday following the sudden departure of executive editor Sally Buzbee amid reorganization efforts. 

Advertisement

Buzbee was reportedly “uncomfortable” with Lewis restructuring the Post’s newsroom and opinion sections into three smaller divisions, especially before the election, but Lewis was adamant about the changes.

According to the Post’s own reporting, the restructuring “left the newsroom reeling.” 

During a staff meeting on Monday, he was frank about the state of the Post. 

In one heated exchange with a Post staffer, Lewis warned that the newsroom cannot afford to be resistant to change, saying that “decisive, urgent” actions are needed for the company to survive upheaval within the media industry and a recent loss of subscribers and revenue.

“We are going to turn this thing around, but let’s not sugarcoat it. It needs turning around,” he said. “We are losing large amounts of money. Your audience has halved in recent years. People are not reading your stuff. Right. I can’t sugarcoat it anymore.” (WaPo)

Of course there were also staffers concerned about Lewis's "commitment to diversity" with his decision to bring Matt Murray on as a top Post editor and then have British journalist Robert Winnett take over leadership of the newsroom's main reporting areas after the election. 

Recommended

Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“The most cynical interpretation sort of feels like you chose two of your buddies to come in and help run The Post,” one female staff member said. “And we now have four White men running three newsrooms.”


Tags: THE WASHINGTON POST LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Is There a Racial Component to the Recent Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark? Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Guest Was Not Pleased When He Said This About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
America Has Its First Show Trial Dennis Prager
Pro-Life Grandma Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison As Judge Appears to Mock Her Poor Health Rebecca Downs
Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Dan Abrams on Trump's Guilty Verdict, Leaves Him Speechless Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Advertisement