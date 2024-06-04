Biden's Executive Order on the Border Crisis is Here
Tyrant Fauci Was Caught on Tape Wanting to 'Make Lives Difficult'
Biden's Expected Border Executive Order Is 'Full of Holes'
Is There a Racial Component to the Recent Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark?
Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on...
Sen. John Kennedy Roasts Biden's 'Contemptuous' Border Executive Order
The Transcript From Biden's Interview With TIME Is a Mess
A Shocking Number of Candidates Were Assassinated Ahead of Mexico's Elections
WaPo Boss Gives Staffers a Brutally Honest Message About Their Reporting
Fauci Makes Major Admission About Science Behind Masking Kids, Social Distancing
Elon Musk's X Updates Guidelines to Allow Adult Content
Fauci Just Keeps Lying and Lying and Lying
Here’s Why a Civil Rights Complaint Is Being Filed Against This New York...
LIVE: Day 2 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Blasts Biden's Immigration Executive Order

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 04, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Trump campaign on Tuesday lashed out at President Biden over an executive order on immigration he'll reportedly sign this week, claiming it's about amnesty, not border security.

Advertisement

Biden is expected to announce a measure that would shut down the border to illegal border crossers seeking asylum if the average number of daily encounters reaches 2,500. The border would only reopen once that number drops to 1,500 or below. 

“Let's be clear -- Joe Biden's Executive Order is for amnesty, not border security," said Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "After importing more than 15 million illegal aliens into our country and releasing countless criminal migrants who have brutally raped and murdered our citizens, this new order will facilitate the release of more illegals as quickly as possible with a smartphone app.

"The order also exempts minors from any enforcement, giving a green light to child traffickers and sex traffickers," the statement continued. "If Joe Biden truly wanted to shut down the border, he could do so with a swipe of the same pen, but he never will because he is controlled by radical left Democrats who seek to destroy America. Biden's illegal migrants are ravaging our Nation and have caused a crime wave in every state, as proven this week by the Venezuelan illegal criminal who gunned down two brave NYPD officers. The border invasion and migrant crime will not stop until Crooked Joe Biden is deported from the White House.”

Recommended

The Transcript From Biden's Interview With TIME Is a Mess Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Biden's executive order comes as polling consistently shows immigration is a top concern for voters. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Transcript From Biden's Interview With TIME Is a Mess Spencer Brown
Tyrant Fauci Was Caught on Tape Wanting to 'Make Lives Difficult' Katie Pavlich
Is There a Racial Component to the Recent Controversy Involving Caitlin Clark? Matt Vespa
Black Radio Host Goes on CNN and Nails the Trump Verdict's Impact on the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Fauci Just Keeps Lying and Lying and Lying Guy Benson
Senator Kennedy: Here's Why Joe Biden Is in Big Trouble Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Transcript From Biden's Interview With TIME Is a Mess Spencer Brown
Advertisement