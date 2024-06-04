Trump Campaign Blasts Biden's Immigration Executive Order

The Trump campaign on Tuesday lashed out at President Biden over an executive order on immigration he'll reportedly sign this week, claiming it's about amnesty, not border security.

Advertisement

Biden is expected to announce a measure that would shut down the border to illegal border crossers seeking asylum if the average number of daily encounters reaches 2,500. The border would only reopen once that number drops to 1,500 or below.

“Let's be clear -- Joe Biden's Executive Order is for amnesty, not border security," said Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "After importing more than 15 million illegal aliens into our country and releasing countless criminal migrants who have brutally raped and murdered our citizens, this new order will facilitate the release of more illegals as quickly as possible with a smartphone app.

"The order also exempts minors from any enforcement, giving a green light to child traffickers and sex traffickers," the statement continued. "If Joe Biden truly wanted to shut down the border, he could do so with a swipe of the same pen, but he never will because he is controlled by radical left Democrats who seek to destroy America. Biden's illegal migrants are ravaging our Nation and have caused a crime wave in every state, as proven this week by the Venezuelan illegal criminal who gunned down two brave NYPD officers. The border invasion and migrant crime will not stop until Crooked Joe Biden is deported from the White House.”

🚨Our Statement on Crooked Joe Biden's Mass Amnesty to Destroy America: pic.twitter.com/3gtyT6cVLU — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) June 4, 2024

IT’S AN AMNESTY AND MASS MIGRATION ORDER THAT CEMENTS THE INVASION. Illegals get a phone app for fast-pass entry, get escorted to the ports for admission, get paroled into the country with work permits and deportation immunity. https://t.co/sNzfVNwmVY — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 4, 2024

Biden's executive order comes as polling consistently shows immigration is a top concern for voters.