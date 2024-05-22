'Shameful': Three Nations Announce They Are Recognizing a Palestinian State

Israel is recalling its ambassadors to three countries after they announced Wednesday they would recognize a Palestinian state on May 28.

Norway, Spain, and Ireland said they hoped the move would pave the way for a ceasefire in Israel’s war against Hamas.

Norway was first to make its announcement Wednesday in a move coordinated with the other two countries. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said in an address that the move was "in support of moderate forces that are on a retreating front in a protracted and cruel conflict". "This is an investment in the only solution that can bring lasting peace in the Middle East," he added, referring to the so-called "two state solution" which would see an Israeli and a Palestinian state existing peacefully next to each other. Ireland and Spain followed suit soon after. "Today, we state clearly our unambiguous support for the equal right to security, dignity, and self-determination for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples," Irish Foreign Minister, Micheál Martin, said. The country's Prime Minister, Simon Harris, later stressed that "Hamas is not the Palestinian people". "Today's decision to recognise Palestine is taken to help create a peaceful future," he said. Mr Harris's comments were echoed by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said the move was "not against Israel, is not against the Jews". "It is not in favour of Hamas which is something that has been said. This recognition is not against anyone, it is in favour of peace and coexistence." (BBC)

In response, Israel immediately called on its ambassadors in the nations to return.

"I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said. "Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state. This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of [10/7], a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran's jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense. Israel will not remain silent - there will be further severe consequences."

He also said the ambassadors from the three countries in Israel will be given "reprimand talks" and shown footage from the Oct. 7 attack, according to BBC.

Hamas and the Palestinian Authority celebrated the move by Norway, Spain, and Ireland, which was denounced by those on the left and right in the U.S.

Rewarding terrorism

