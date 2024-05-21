Just Wait Until You Hear Kirby's Reasoning for Why the WH Is Offering...
Latest Shakeup at WEF Is a Sign the 'Era of Davos-Style Global Elitism Is on Notice'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 21, 2024 3:00 PM
Laurent Gillieron

Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum, will be stepping away from his leadership role at the organization after more than 50 years in the position, Semafor reported Tuesday. 

The WEF said the change in management structure has been years in the making. 

“Since 2015, the World Economic Forum has been transforming from a convening platform to the leading global institution for public-private cooperation,” WEF told CNBC in a statement.

“As part of that transformation, the organization has also been undergoing a planned governance evolution from a founder-managed organization to one where a President and Managing Board assume full executive responsibility,” it added.

Schwab, 86, will move into a role as chairman of the board of trustees. 

All leadership changes will be finalized prior to the next summit in Davos in January 2025, CNBC reports. 

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts, who traveled to Davos four months ago to tell global elites they're part of the problem, welcomed the news.

