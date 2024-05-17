Teacher in Viral Video Who Defended J.K. Rowling Has Been Fired. Here's His...
Secretary of the Navy Has 'No Regrets' About Firing Service Members Who Refused Covid Vaccine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 17, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) on Thursday pressed Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro on the impact diversity, equity, and inclusion courses and the COVID vaccine mandates have had on recruitment levels.   

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Schmitt wondered if the secretary was an “ally” for the “1,878 soldiers who were fired or the 3,746 Marines who were fired for not taking the Covid shot?” 

“Sir, I followed the laws,” Del Toro replied. “They disobeyed the law.”

“Did they feel included,” the Republican senator followed up. 

"They disobeyed a law," Del Toro reiterated.

"They were fired," Schmitt shot back. 

"They were fired because they disobeyed the law,” Del Toro responded. 

"Do you regret that? Do you regret that?" Schmitt wondered.

"As it currently exists, I have no regrets," the secretary said.

Schmitt's office noted that the Navy missed its Fiscal Year 2023 recruitment goal by 20 percent and is expected to fall short of their Fiscal Year 2024 goal of 40,600 by about 6,700 sailors. 

'Devastating:' Top CNN Anchor, Legal Analyst Stunned by Michael Cohen's Implosion Under Cross Examination Guy Benson
Meanwhile, the Navy hosted a DEI Summit last year where Del Toro argued the Navy and Marine Corps can maintain their "strategic edge" by operationalizing "innovative and cohesive initiatives, rooted in DEI’s goals."




