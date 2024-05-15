Slovakia's Prime Minister Has Been Shot

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot in the abdomen on Wednesday after a government meeting in Handlova, about two hours from the capital city of Bratislava, state news agency TASR reported, according to Reuters.

Several shots were fired, those at the scene told news outlets, with video on social media showing Fico being carried into his car by his security guards. He was then airlifted to a nearby hospital by helicopter, reports said.

A suspect has been detained by police.

BREAKING: Slovakia PM Robert Fico shot, suspected assassin detained - footage of the moment pic.twitter.com/FeX7fUTGsY — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 15, 2024

WATCH: Suspect arrested after shooting Slovakia's prime minister pic.twitter.com/4222ctZsE6 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 15, 2024

Slovakia's Prime Minister Rob Fico was just gunned down in broad daylight.



He is a prominent nationalist who rejected immigration quotas by the EU, funding to Ukraine, & the WHO's pandemic treaty.



Pray for his speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/Z64mnJPTJm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 15, 2024

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová said on social media that she was “utterly shocked” by the "brutal attack" on the prime minister.

"I wish him lot of strength in this critical moment and early recovery. My thoughts are also with his family and close ones," she added.

Utterly shocked by today's brutal attack on #Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico, which I condemn in strongest possible terms.



I wish him lot of strength in this critical moment and early recovery. My thoughts are also with his family and close ones. — Zuzana Čaputová (@ZuzanaCaputova) May 15, 2024

This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.