Is This Why Hillary Clinton's Play Is Failing?
Argentina's Javier Milei Is Proving the Leftists Wrong With Latest Economic News
Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Roasts Biden Over His 'Delusional' Stance on This Issue
Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It
Inflation Hits 'Sad Milestone' Under Biden
Censorship: A Global Pandemic
Erdogan Comes to Hamas' Defense, Says Turkey Has Been Helping Treat Terrorists in...
Jimmy Carter's Grandson Provides a Health Update on the Former President
Identity Politics Explained
Joe Biden, Political Pinwheel
DOT’s New Airline Rule Will Only Undermine Consumer Interests
Report: Biden Simply Does Not Believe His Bad Polling
Biden Agrees to Debate Trump: 'I'll Even Do It Twice'
One Clip From Antony Blinken's Trip to Kyiv Is Not Going Over Too...
Tipsheet

Slovakia's Prime Minister Has Been Shot

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 15, 2024 9:45 AM
Townhall Media

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot in the abdomen on Wednesday after a government meeting in Handlova, about two hours from the capital city of Bratislava, state news agency TASR reported, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Several shots were fired, those at the scene told news outlets, with video on social media showing Fico being carried into his car by his security guards. He was then airlifted to a nearby hospital by helicopter, reports said. 

A suspect has been detained by police. 

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová said on social media that she was “utterly shocked” by the "brutal attack" on the prime minister.

Recommended

Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"I wish him lot of strength in this critical moment and early recovery. My thoughts are also with his family and close ones," she added.

This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.

Tags: SAFETY AND SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Argentina's Javier Milei Is Proving the Leftists Wrong With Latest Economic News Matt Vespa
Biden Agrees to Debate Trump: 'I'll Even Do It Twice' Rebecca Downs
One Clip From Antony Blinken's Trip to Kyiv Is Not Going Over Too Well Rebecca Downs
DOJ Busted for Illegally Retaliating Against Whistleblowers Katie Pavlich
Is This Why Hillary Clinton's Play Is Failing? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Red Lobster's Plan to Save Itself Ended Up Destroying It Matt Vespa
Advertisement