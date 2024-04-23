Trump Comes to Johnson's Defense

Former President Donald Trump offered his defense of House Speaker Mike Johnson as the Louisiana Republican is coming under fire from conservative Republicans over the foreign aid bill and FISA, among other priorities.

The 45th president said in a radio interview with Chris Stigall that the speaker was in a tough spot due to the GOP’s slim majority in the lower chamber.

“Remember, the speakership we’re talking about has, you know, we’re a majority by one. One vote,” Trump said.

“And you can’t really get too tough when — Look, we all want to be tough guys and all, and I have a lot of friends, and frankly I have friends on both sides,” Trump continued. “You know, if you look at the vote, a lot of Republicans, a lot of good Republicans, voted for it. But Mike is in there and he’s trying, and some people were disappointed, and a lot of people were very disappointed that nothing happened with the border. I’ll straighten out the border.”

The former president was referring to the $95 billion foreign aid package that divided Republicans and has some on the right calling for Johnson’s ouster.

Johnson ultimately defied his conservative critics, pushing to the floor a series of four bills providing overseas assistance but detaching those funds from a separate border security bill, which failed on the floor during Saturday’s votes. He framed the aid as a simple but crucial continuation of America’s responsibility to democratic allies facing threats of their own. The package, which more than 100 House Republicans voted against, included roughly $61 billion for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, $8 billion for allies in the Indo-Pacific, and a package of additional national security measures that features a potential ban on the popular TikTok app. The bills must still pass the Senate before going to President Biden’s desk. Trump hosted Johnson at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida earlier this month and offered his support for the embattled Speaker, who is under fire from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a staunch ally of the former president. (The Hill)

Last week, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) warned Trump that his continued support of such spending may cost him politically.

If Trump supports this monstrous, unpaid for foreign aid debt buster, he will lose the very supporters who comprise his vanguard.

