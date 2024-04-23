Even Alec Baldwin Can't Escape the Pro-Hamas Crowd
Senators Deliver Message to Biden on Schools Allowing 'Pro-Terrorist Mobs'
Here's How Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Welcoming Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to Arkan...
Judge Clashes With Trump Attorney at Gag Order Hearing
Harvard Takes Action Against Pro-Hamas Student Group
Trump Comes to Johnson's Defense
Head of Israel's Military Intelligence Resigns Over 10/7
RFK Jr. Just Got on the Ballot in a Key Swing State...and Dems...
Here's What Happened When a New York Homeowner Found Squatters on Her Property
Following Anti-Israel Protests, Columbia Switches to Hybrid Classes for the Rest of the...
Some of the Illegal Aliens DeSantis Sent to Martha’s Vineyard Will Be Permitted...
Biden’s ‘Ghost Gun’ Crackdowns Head to the Supreme Court
NBC's New 2024 Poll Is Mostly Good News for Trump, But...
Ted Cruz Insists University Professors Turning 'Blind Eye' to Antisemitism 'Should Resign...
Tipsheet

Here's Who Trump Is Blaming for the Pro-Hamas Student Protests

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 23, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

Former President Donald Trump placed the blame for radical, pro-terrorist demonstrations taking over some college campuses squarely on President Biden. 

“It’s really on Biden,” he said Tuesday as he was about to enter court in Manhattan. “He has the wrong signal, he’s got the wrong tone, he’s got the wrong words. He doesn’t know who he’s backing. And it’s a mess. And if this were me, they’d be after me, they’d be after me so much, but they’re trying to give him a pass.”

Advertisement

The comments come as pro-Hamas demonstrations have intensified on college campuses, with dozens at Yale and Columbia Universities arrested this week, including at encampments that have been set up on campuses demanding universities divest from Israel. 

“What’s going on is a disgrace to our country and it’s all Biden’s fault and everybody knows it,” Trump continued. “He’s got no message. He’s got no compassion. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. … He is the worst president in the history of our country and … he’s no friend of Israel, that’s for sure, and he’s no friend of the Arab world, either…he doesn’t know what to do.”

Trump, who is in Manhattan for his criminal trial, faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee has pleaded not guilty. 

Recommended

Judge Clashes With Trump Attorney at Gag Order Hearing Spencer Brown
Advertisement

In his remarks, Trump noted the difference in what kind of protests are allowed in this country. 

"It’s interesting how outside for great Americans, people who want to come down and they want to protest at the court and they want to protest peacefully, we have more police presence here than anyone's ever seen for blocks, you can’t get near this courthouse, and yet you have nobody up at a college where you have very radical people wanting to rip the colleges down, the universities down. And that’s a shame." 


Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Clashes With Trump Attorney at Gag Order Hearing Spencer Brown
Here's How Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is Welcoming Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to Arkansas Spencer Brown
Democrats Are Going to Get Someone Killed and They’re Perfectly Fine With It Derek Hunter
Psst…I Think the President Is Totally Senile Kurt Schlichter
Senators Deliver Message to Biden on Schools Allowing 'Pro-Terrorist Mobs' Spencer Brown
Harvard Takes Action Against Pro-Hamas Student Group Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Clashes With Trump Attorney at Gag Order Hearing Spencer Brown
Advertisement