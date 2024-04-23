Here's Who Trump Is Blaming for the Pro-Hamas Student Protests

Former President Donald Trump placed the blame for radical, pro-terrorist demonstrations taking over some college campuses squarely on President Biden.

“It’s really on Biden,” he said Tuesday as he was about to enter court in Manhattan. “He has the wrong signal, he’s got the wrong tone, he’s got the wrong words. He doesn’t know who he’s backing. And it’s a mess. And if this were me, they’d be after me, they’d be after me so much, but they’re trying to give him a pass.”

Advertisement

The comments come as pro-Hamas demonstrations have intensified on college campuses, with dozens at Yale and Columbia Universities arrested this week, including at encampments that have been set up on campuses demanding universities divest from Israel.

“What’s going on is a disgrace to our country and it’s all Biden’s fault and everybody knows it,” Trump continued. “He’s got no message. He’s got no compassion. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. … He is the worst president in the history of our country and … he’s no friend of Israel, that’s for sure, and he’s no friend of the Arab world, either…he doesn’t know what to do.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: What's going on at the colleges, Columbia, NYU, and others, is a disgrace. And it's really on Biden. He's got the wrong signal. He's got the wrong tone. pic.twitter.com/mMCnh0HeDT — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 23, 2024

Trump, who is in Manhattan for his criminal trial, faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments he allegedly made to Stormy Daniels. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee has pleaded not guilty.

In his remarks, Trump noted the difference in what kind of protests are allowed in this country.

"It’s interesting how outside for great Americans, people who want to come down and they want to protest at the court and they want to protest peacefully, we have more police presence here than anyone's ever seen for blocks, you can’t get near this courthouse, and yet you have nobody up at a college where you have very radical people wanting to rip the colleges down, the universities down. And that’s a shame."



