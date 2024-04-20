It's Not Hard to See Why NPR's New CEO Dodged This Simple Question...
Here's How Iran's Foreign Minister Responded to Israel's Latest Strike

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 20, 2024 11:00 AM
Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP

Iran is downplaying the Israeli military’s Friday morning strike near a major air base and nuclear site, which came in response to Tehran’s attack last weekend, when the rogue nation launched about 170 drones, 120 ballistic missiles, and 30 cruise missiles against Israel.

“What happened last night wasn’t a strike,” Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told NBC News’s “Top Story with Tom Llamas,” according to a translation. He mocked the drones as “more like toys that children play with" and said Iran was able to down them quickly. 

He said Iran would not be responding unless Israel launches a major strike.  

"As long as there is no new adventurism by Israel against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions," he said. "If Israel takes a decisive action against my country and this is proven to us…our response will be immediate and to the maximum and will cause them to regret it."

Amirabdollahian said Tehran's barrage of missile and drone strikes was meant to serve as a "warning" to Israel. 

"We could have hit Haifa and Tel Aviv," he said. "We could have also targeted all the economic ports of Israel...but our red lines was civilians."

"We only had a military purpose, he added. 

The latest back-and-forth between the two nations came after Israel hit an Iranian consular building in Damascus, Syria, at the beginning of the month, killing several Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps officers and two generals. 


