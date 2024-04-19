Trump Campaign, RNC Unveil Massive Election Integrity Program

The Republican National Committee together with the Trump campaign announced Friday the launch of what they claim is the “most extensive and monumental election integrity program in the nation’s history.”

Advertisement

More than 100,000 volunteers and attorneys will work in each battleground state to ensure the 2024 elections are transparent and fair.

“Having the right people to count the ballots is just as important as turning out voters on Election Day," former President Trump said in a statement. "Republicans are now working together to protect the vote and ensure a big win on November 5th!”

Whenever a ballot is being cast or counted, Republican poll watchers will be observing the process and reporting any irregularity. In the event of an irregularity or problem, RNC lawyers and the volunteer attorneys that they have coordinated will provide rapid response services to resolve the issue using a sophisticated, tested action protocol. […]



There are five areas of observation where we will guarantee coverage and aggressive attorneys will be engaged at all these stages to stop Democrat attempts to circumvent rules: Logic & Accuracy Machine Testing Early Voting Election Day Voting Mail Ballot Processing: Adjudication & Duplication Post-Election: Canvass, Audits, Recounts Attorneys will be stationed at every single target processing center where mail ballots are tabulated. This program starts with lawyers committing to battleground state polling sites, county boards of elections, secretaries of state offices, and in the Republican Party War Rooms.



Every single battleground state is operating its own “Election Integrity Hotline.” The State Republican War Room is the command center where lawyers will field all incoming questions and issues reported by poll watchers and voters statewide. Lawyers will guide poll watchers through the appropriate election code and provide clarity on how various issues should be answered, resolved, or escalated. This system will be operational from the first day of early voting through election day – and afterward if necessary. (RNC)

“The Democrat tricks from 2020 won’t work this time," said RNC Chief Counsel Charlie Spies. "In 2024 we’re going to beat the Democrats at their own game and the RNC legal team will be working tirelessly to ensure that elections officials follow the rules in administering elections. We will aggressively take them to court if they don’t follow rules or try to change them at the last minute.

“President Trump has said that the Republican victory in November needs to be too big to rig," he added. "The political team will be working to ensure a huge victory for Republicans at all levels, and RNC legal is committed to making sure that victory can’t be rigged.”