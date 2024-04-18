A New National Survey Just Dropped. Here's What It Shows About Trump vs. Biden.

A new national survey from Emerson College Polling shows former President Trump ahead of President Biden in a head-to-head matchup and when third-party candidates are factored into the race.

The April poll found 46 percent of voters favoring the 45th president, 43 percent supporting the incumbent, and 12 percent undecided. When the undecideds are asked which candidate they’re leaning towards, Trump’s support jumps to 51 percent and Biden’s increases to 48 percent.

When independent presidential candidates are included on a ballot test, 44 percent support Trump, 40 percent favor Biden, 8 percent stand behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 1 percent went for Cornel West, and 8 percent are undecided.

The survey also asked respondents about the cost of living in the United States and an overwhelming 75 percent said it’s increasing, while 18 percent believe it’s the same, and 7 percent thought the cost of living is easing.

“Voters who think the cost of living is rising support Trump over Biden, 56% to 32%,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement. “Those who feel the cost of living is easing or staying the same support Biden over Trump, 94% to 6% and 67% to 18%.”

Thirty-six percent of voters identified the economy as the top issue, with immigration at 21 percent. Only 7 percent said abortion access was their main concern.

The survey of 1,308 registered voters was conducted April 16-17 and has a credibility interval of +/- 2.6 percentage points.



