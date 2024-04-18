Biden Issues New Sanctions on Iran, but There's a Catch
The Two Words These Google Employees Heard After Their Anti-Israel Protest Blew Up...
Here's Who Bob Menendez Might Throw Under the Bus During His Corruption Case
Biden Said He Warned Israel Not to Move on 'Haifa'
You Can Probably Guess Which Dems Voted Against Condemning Iran for Attacking Israel
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag
NYC Councilwoman Has One Question for Foreign Nationals Complaining About Free Services
Student Suspended for Using a Legally Correct Term in Classroom Discussion
A Lengthy Argument Broke Out Between Raskin, Comer During CCP Hearing
Undercover Video: Top Adviser Claims Who's the Second Most Powerful Person in WH...and...
Judge Halts Law Banning So-Called 'Gender-Affirming' Care for Kids
USC is Wrong to Cancel Radical Anti-Israel Valedictorian's Speech Over Alleged 'Security'...
43 Democrats Vote Against Resolution Condemning Pro-Genocidal Phrase
Is America a 'Failed Historical Model'?
Tipsheet

A New National Survey Just Dropped. Here's What It Shows About Trump vs. Biden.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 18, 2024 11:15 AM
AP Photo, File

A new national survey from Emerson College Polling shows former President Trump ahead of President Biden in a head-to-head matchup and when third-party candidates are factored into the race.

Advertisement

The April poll found 46 percent of voters favoring the 45th president, 43 percent supporting the incumbent, and 12 percent undecided. When the undecideds are asked which candidate they’re leaning towards, Trump’s support jumps to 51 percent and Biden’s increases to 48 percent. 

When independent presidential candidates are included on a ballot test, 44 percent support Trump, 40 percent favor Biden, 8 percent stand behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 1 percent went for Cornel West, and 8 percent are undecided. 

The survey also asked respondents about the cost of living in the United States and an overwhelming 75 percent said it’s increasing, while 18 percent believe it’s the same, and 7 percent thought the cost of living is easing.

“Voters who think the cost of living is rising support Trump over Biden, 56% to 32%,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement. “Those who feel the cost of living is easing or staying the same support Biden over Trump, 94% to 6% and 67% to 18%.”

Recommended

Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Thirty-six percent of voters identified the economy as the top issue, with immigration at 21 percent. Only 7 percent said abortion access was their main concern.  

The survey of 1,308 registered voters was conducted April 16-17 and has a credibility interval of +/- 2.6 percentage points. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Google Doesn’t Want You to Read This Spencer Brown
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
Radical Liberal Reduced to Tears When Forced to Face Consequences of Her Own Actions Townhall Video
The Post-O.J. Verdict Paradise Ann Coulter
The Two Words These Google Employees Heard After Their Anti-Israel Protest Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jury Selection Process in Trump Trial Just Hit Another Snag Spencer Brown
Advertisement