GOP Senators Respond to Schumer's Message of Support to Israel

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 15, 2024 9:30 AM
Senate Republicans were quick to respond to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s message of support for Israel over the weekend as the country came under attack from Iran. 

“As Israel is under attack from Iran, we stand with Israel and its people, and the United States will do everything we can to support Israel’s defense against Iran,” Schumer said Saturday in a post on X. 

His colleagues reminded him, however, that it was the Democrat-led chamber that blocked legislation that would have provided $14.3 billion in emergency aid to the country.

Others pointed out that it was just a few weeks ago Schumer was calling for new elections in Israel. 

Schumer previously called the House's standalone aid bill to Israel, which would have cut the same amount from the Internal Revenue Service, a "joke." 

"Speaker Johnson and House Republicans released a totally unserious and woefully inadequate package that omitted aid to Ukraine, omitted humanitarian assistance to Gaza, no funding for the Indo-Pacific, and made funding for Israel conditional on hard-right, never-going-to-pass proposals," Schumer said. "What a joke."

He called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to "quickly change course ... because this stunningly unserious proposal is not going to be the answer." 

"It's not going anywhere. As I said, it's dead almost before it's born," Schumer added. 


