GOP Senators Respond to Schumer's Message of Support to Israel

Senate Republicans were quick to respond to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s message of support for Israel over the weekend as the country came under attack from Iran.

“As Israel is under attack from Iran, we stand with Israel and its people, and the United States will do everything we can to support Israel’s defense against Iran,” Schumer said Saturday in a post on X.

His colleagues reminded him, however, that it was the Democrat-led chamber that blocked legislation that would have provided $14.3 billion in emergency aid to the country.

Then why did you kill our Israel aid bill, Senator Schumer? https://t.co/X1UxCASwZp — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 14, 2024

Good! @chuckschumer



Then let’s vote on Monday on the emergency military aid for Israel bill that YOU blocked!



And every single Dem senator voted with you.



Let’s make it 100-0, that we all stand united with Israel. 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 https://t.co/jT3P7DM1yI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 14, 2024

We brought aid for Israel to the Senate floor FOUR TIMES since the unprovoked, brutal attacks on Oct 7th. Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats blocked our efforts every single time.



Actions speak louder than words. https://t.co/AvhYAnGM0m — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) April 14, 2024

1. Retract your call to upend Israeli government in the middle of a war.



2. Call up a vote ASAP on the emergency military aid for Israel bill that YOU blocked. https://t.co/RWVrqEKGmt — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 14, 2024

Others pointed out that it was just a few weeks ago Schumer was calling for new elections in Israel.

Chuck Schumer literally called for a new election to dump Israel's current government a few weeks ago...



Now, he claims to stand with them. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 14, 2024

Schumer called for regime change in Israel a couple weeks ago over Netanyahu's prosecution of the war against Hamas in Gaza https://t.co/zi4eQ80MUE — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 13, 2024

This man sought to topple Israel’s government and Iran launched an unprecedented attack just days later. Maybe sit this one out https://t.co/yBjzY621s5 — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) April 13, 2024

Schumer previously called the House's standalone aid bill to Israel, which would have cut the same amount from the Internal Revenue Service, a "joke."

"Speaker Johnson and House Republicans released a totally unserious and woefully inadequate package that omitted aid to Ukraine, omitted humanitarian assistance to Gaza, no funding for the Indo-Pacific, and made funding for Israel conditional on hard-right, never-going-to-pass proposals," Schumer said. "What a joke."

He called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to "quickly change course ... because this stunningly unserious proposal is not going to be the answer."

"It's not going anywhere. As I said, it's dead almost before it's born," Schumer added.



