Want to Guess What the Media Missed Regarding This Officer-Involved Shooting in Chicago?
Here's the Part of Trump's Chick-fil-A Visit That Will Drive Liberals Crazy
Manhattan's Empty Office Spaces Is a Reminder That Economic Catastrophe Awaits
TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start...
Economy, Trump vs. Biden
A Most Deserving Group of Women Just Received the Congressional Gold Medal
'Disturbing': Why This Undercover Video of CIA Officer Talking About J6 Is Getting...
Would Trump Sign a National Abortion Ban As President? Here's What He Had...
America's Fiscal Ethos: From Alexander Hamilton's Day to Our Own
Another State May Allow Police to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
The Moment in a Focus Group of Undecided Voters That Will Have Team...
Remember All the Pro-Biden Excitement Over That Recent Poll? Here's What the New...
The Key to Our National Motto
Lack of Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles Must Be Acknowledged
Tipsheet

Now-Deleted Navy Photo Is So Bad Even the Space Force Called It Out

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 11, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo

The U.S. Navy deleted an image of a ship commander shooting a rifle after social media users pointed out an embarrassing mistake.

“Cmdr. Cameron Yaste, the Commanding Officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56), fires at the 'killer tomato' during a gun shoot,” read the description on the photo posted by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. “The ship is in US 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.” 

Advertisement

But critics were quick to highlight the fact that the scope was improperly installed, among other issues. 

"This US Navy IG post is making the rounds. It's truly something else, man. That man is the captain of this vessel & a graduate of the Citadel," commented one X user. "For non-gun ppl, obvious things happening here are:

"1. That optic is backwards!

"2. Lens caps are on

"3. From his shoulder to his grip to his stance, he's holding the rifle like he has never in his life fired a rifle. You wouldn't even hold your grandpa's hunting rifle this way, much less an AR-pattern gun.

"4. Why is someone touching his shoulder while he is firing?!

"5. Why is he looking through the optic with his shades on?! 

"Nobody involved in this spotted any of this. Not the captain, or social media team, or anyone involved in the photo shoot. It's completely, totally wild to me," the user continued. 

"It would be like if, say, the Microsoft social media team were taking IG photos of an open floorplan office at HQ, and the engineer in the shot had his laptop upside down & was pretending to type on the screen & look at the keyboard. It's that bad.

"I'm trying not to over-index on this, but we pay the military a lot of tax money & we trust them to defend our civilization, so this extreme level of yikes from these people is mildly terrifying to me. God save us all, because this dude in this picture sure won't."

Recommended

TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Lawmakers joined in the mockery. 

And even the Space Force called the Navy out. 


Tags: NAVY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview Leah Barkoukis
Here's the Part of Trump's Chick-fil-A Visit That Will Drive Liberals Crazy Matt Vespa
Want to Guess What the Media Missed Regarding This Officer-Involved Shooting in Chicago? Matt Vespa
Time to Rethink Your Never Trumpism Kurt Schlichter
The Beautiful Humanity of Death Row Ann Coulter
Joe Biden’s Former Stenographer Publishes Book on Why He Should be in Prison Rachel Alexander

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
TalkTV Host Gives 'Epic' Response to Guest Who States Preferred Pronouns at Start of Interview Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement