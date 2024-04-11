Here's Why Chicago Police Fired 96 Shots at a Suspect
Tipsheet

Would Trump Sign a National Abortion Ban as President? Here's What He Had to Say.

Leah Barkoukis
April 11, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Days after releasing his position on abortion, stating that he believes the issue should be left to states to decide, former President Trump was asked what he would do as president if a national ban passed Congress and came to his desk for signature. 

In remarks that are sure to upset pro-life organization who were already unhappy with his Monday announcement, Trump said he would not sign it.  

“Now the states have it, and the states are putting out what they want. It’s the will of the people,” he said. “So, Florida’s probably going to change. Arizona is going to definitely change, everybody wants that to happen. And you’re getting the will of the people. It’s been pretty incredible when you think about it.” 

The Biden campaign argued he is lying.  

“Donald Trump is a lying liar,” Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said on X. “He endorsed a national abortion ban when he was president in 2018. His allies are talking about how they can ban abortion with or without Congress. Give me a break.” 

In a four-minute video address, Trump said he was proud of having Roe v. Wade overturned, but that the issue is now “where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint.”  

Joe Biden's Former Stenographer Publishes Book on Why He Should be in Prison Rachel Alexander
“Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others and that’s what they will be,” he continued. “At the end of the day this is all about the will of the people. You must follow your heart, or in many cases your religion or your faith." 

The former president also said he was in favor of exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. 

