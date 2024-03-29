Was This Media Outlet Serious With the Advice It Gave New Yorkers Concerned About Squatters?

A local news channel is being roasted for the advice it offered to New York residents who want to protect their property from squatters.

Following several recent high-profile squatting incidents in New York City, ABC 7 Eyewitness News’ Nina Pineda suggested homeowners pick up a “No Trespassing” sign at their local Home Depot to discourage would-be squatters.

“This was $3.47 at Home Depot. It is a ‘No Trespassing’ sign,” she said Thursday. “You can put this up on your front door, on your property line, somewhere you can see it from the street.

“But this is the catch — take a time-stamped picture of the sign … because what you want to prove to police is that the sign was up before the squatters moved in,” Pineda added, noting that home surveillance cameras are another good option.

In New York City, people can claim “squatter’s rights” — the legal right to inhabit a home — after living there for just 30 days, even without proof of the owner’s permission. The law — which was initially meant to protect long-term tenants from eviction — requires the property owner to take up the matter in the often backlogged housing court, rendering cops powerless in the interim. The homeowner is legally barred from changing the locks, turning off utility services or removing the freeloaders’ belongings. (New York Post)

Who says Democratic states can't govern?



New Yorkers are being advised by the local news to put up "No Trespassing" signs to stop squatters from stealing their homes. pic.twitter.com/V1Mwswlp3l — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 27, 2024

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis had a better idea. This week, he signed legislation that protects property rights, allows law enforcement to swiftly deal with the situation, and increases penalties against offenders.

“We are putting an end to the squatters scam in Florida,” said DeSantis. “While other states are siding with the squatters, we are protecting property owners and punishing criminals looking to game the system.”