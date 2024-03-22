Watch a Biden Judicial Nominee Totally Collapse When Pressed About Assault Weapons Bans
Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden...
Wait, Did Google Just Change the Search Results for Bloodbath to Help Democrats?
Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host
Biden's Border Blowup
EV Agenda Suffers Major Blow in Maine
Whistleblower Alleges CIA Blocked Investigators From Interviewing Hunter Biden Associate D...
Retiring GOP Rep Gives His Party a Proverbial Middle Finger on the Way...
Media Go AWOL on Holding the Bidens Accountable
On Omnibus, Chip Roy Warns a 'Vote for This Bill Is a Vote...
Trump’s Freedom of Speech Matters Too
Pause
With RNC Shakeup, MAGA Brings Accountability to the Republican Party
Class Warfare Failure Reveals Opposition To Illegal Immigration
Tipsheet

CNN: There's Been a 'Tremendous Change' in Polling on One Issue Since 2020...and It Favors Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 22, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Chris Seward

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten highlighted Wednesday a “tremendous change” that’s taken place in polling on the immigration issue since the 2020 election, with former President Donald Trump now holding a massive lead over President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

“This is one of the trend lines that I think really tells the story that is the difference between this election and the 2020 election,” Enten told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “So, if you ask voters, who do you think would do a better job handling border security and immigration, what do we see? We see that back in 2020, it was basically a dead even split, right? Joe Biden was slightly favored, but not overwhelmingly. And of course, he slightly won the election, not overwhelmingly so.”

According to RCP’s average of surveys, Biden currently has a 32.6 percent approval rating on immigration.

“Look at where we are today. In a Marquette University Law School poll that was put out last month, look at that advantage that … Donald Trump has on immigration and border security,” Enten continued. “It’s near 30 points. This is a tremendous change that’s going on and it’s no wonder that Donald Trump is running on immigration and he’s not just running on it in a Republican primary, he’s running on it in the general election ... voters at this particular point are quite concerned about immigration and they trust Donald Trump on this particular issue.”

When Cooper asked where Biden stands with Latino voters in the Southwest, Enten offered some disappointing news for Democrats. 

Recommended

Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“If you ask Hispanic voters, who do they trust more on border security and immigration, overwhelmingly, they trust Donald Trump more, by a tremendous margin," Enten told Cooper. "Look at that, 49 percent to 24 percent and that is in line with what we are seeing in the polls in general amongst Hispanics, right?”

Even though Biden won the Hispanic vote overwhelmingly in 2020, the polling has now shifted, Enten said.  

“If you look at the polling right now, an average of polling amongst Hispanic voters, who did they choose in the ballot test? It’s barely Biden, Biden by about two points. It would be the smallest margin for any Democratic candidate among Hispanic voters, basically throughout history, since we started polling the gosh darn thing."


Tags: DONALD TRUMP POLLING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel Matt Vespa
Watch a British Commentator Totally Embarrass an Anti-Israel News Host Matt Vespa
Watch a Biden Judicial Nominee Totally Collapse When Pressed About Assault Weapons Bans Matt Vespa
Biden's Border Blowup Victor Davis Hanson
The Electric Car Fiasco Michael Barone
John Fetterman Had the Perfect Response to Bob Menendez' Latest 2024 Decision Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Fox News' Peter Doocy Was Aghast at Jake Sullivan's Answer About Biden and Israel Matt Vespa
Advertisement