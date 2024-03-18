Biden Is 'Angry' Again. NBC News Offers Some Insight.
Joe Rogan Rips Into Fani Willis
Law Professor Explains How the Associated Press Just Opened Themselves Up to a...
Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News For Republicans
Politicians Need To Stop Lying To Raise Money
The EV Euphoria That Wasn't
What a Hezbollah Terrorist Nabbed at Border Was Planning to Do in US
Duty, Honor, Country
Why Leftism Fails: An Historical Study, Part Two
Americans Leaving Cities Destroyed by Democrats
Iranian Women Activists Keep Their Nation on Course Toward Freedom
Senator Schumer’s Undemocratic Dangerous Anti-Israel Diatribe
The Light Behind the Present Dark Clouds
Biden’s State of the Union Speech Too Hot for Cool Medium
Tipsheet

Why One Twitter Files Journalist Thinks Musk Has Been 'Very Disappointing' on Free Speech

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 18, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Matt Taibbi, one of the journalists involved in the “Twitter Files,” expressed his disappointment on Friday with Elon Musk over the entrepreneur’s commitment to free speech. 

Advertisement

While Musk picked Taibbi as one of the journalists to report on the social media giant’s communications prior to his takeover, the two have since had a falling out over Taibbi’s use of Substack’s rival platform, Notes.

During an appearance on NewsNation, Taibbi was asked about Don Lemon’s partnership with X getting canceled after the former CNN host’s interview with Musk.

"I do believe that Elon proved to be very disappointing on the free speech issue," Taibbi said. "All of us who worked on the Twitter Files felt the same way. We went in feeling tremendously optimistic that he actually meant a lot of the things that he said about being in favor of all legal speech and, you know, being a free speech absolutist and all these other things. That proved not to be the case. He’s currently disenfranchising thousands of Substack writers, including including me, and no one seems to care in the press."

Taibbi also weighed in specifically on one exchange between Lemon and Musk where the former CNN host asked the entrepreneur if he thought X should “moderate” hate speech.

Recommended

Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News For Republicans Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"On the other hand, you know, in that Don was asking Elon why he wasn’t censoring speech more. He was asking about hate speech, which is legal in the United States. And the question, 'Why aren’t you doing more to moderate legal speech?' – it’s a little odd to complain about a free speech issue when you yourself are asking to do the same thing."

Taibbi went on to offer what he believes would've been a better response than Musk's "I don't have to answer your questions" reply. 

“He should’ve said, ‘Don, do you understand what you’re asking me? You don’t like certain ideas and certain types of speech and you want it censored. That’s not what I’m about.'”

Tags: FREE SPEECH ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News For Republicans Kurt Schlichter
Joe Rogan Rips Into Fani Willis Matt Vespa
Biden Is 'Angry' Again. NBC News Offers Some Insight. Matt Vespa
Law Professor Explains How the Associated Press Just Opened Themselves Up to a Massive Lawsuit Matt Vespa
The 2024 Great Bait And Switch Begins Kevin McCullough
Americans Leaving Cities Destroyed by Democrats Jeff Crouere

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News For Republicans Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement