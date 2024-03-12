Hur: We Have Recordings of Biden Improperly Sharing Classified Information
Tipsheet

DeSantis's Office Celebrates 'Major Win' in Court Over Parental Rights in Education Act

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 12, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The state of Florida and civil rights activists who challenged the Parental Rights in Education Act agreed to a settlement over the law that restricts teaching gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called the settlement “a major win" since the law remains in effect and "children will be protected from radical gender and sexual ideology in the classroom."

“We fought hard to ensure this law couldn’t be maligned in court, as it was in the public arena by the media and large corporate actors,” said General Counsel Ryan Newman in a statement. “We are victorious, and Florida’s classrooms will remain a safe place under the Parental Rights in Education Act.”

The governor's office explained what the law does: 

 The Act:

  • Prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in K–3 classrooms, and after 3rd grade, these conversations need to be age-appropriate.
  • Ensures that at the beginning of every school year, parents will be notified about healthcare services offered at the school, with the right to decline any service offered.
  • Ensures that whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to K–3 students, parents receive it first and provide permission for the school to administer the questionnaire or health screening to their child.

