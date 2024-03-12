DeSantis's Office Celebrates 'Major Win' in Court Over Parental Rights in Education Act

The state of Florida and civil rights activists who challenged the Parental Rights in Education Act agreed to a settlement over the law that restricts teaching gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis's office called the settlement “a major win" since the law remains in effect and "children will be protected from radical gender and sexual ideology in the classroom."

“We fought hard to ensure this law couldn’t be maligned in court, as it was in the public arena by the media and large corporate actors,” said General Counsel Ryan Newman in a statement. “We are victorious, and Florida’s classrooms will remain a safe place under the Parental Rights in Education Act.”

The governor's office explained what the law does:

The Act: Prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in K–3 classrooms, and after 3rd grade, these conversations need to be age-appropriate.

Ensures that at the beginning of every school year, parents will be notified about healthcare services offered at the school, with the right to decline any service offered.

Ensures that whenever a questionnaire or health screening is given to K–3 students, parents receive it first and provide permission for the school to administer the questionnaire or health screening to their child.

How many times did the Governor and his office ask critics to read the bill?

Almost 2 years to the day later, opposition finally concedes, the bill is fine as it was written. https://t.co/luT49zR8hj pic.twitter.com/B1MmmBGQHJ — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) March 12, 2024

BREAKING: Lawsuit against Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act to be dismissed.



Today’s mutually agreed settlement ensures that the law will remain in effect, and it is expected that the case will be dismissed by the Court imminently.https://t.co/ZZXvbSx86r — Jennifer Cabrera (@jhaskinscabrera) March 11, 2024

The @AP just can't stop lying.



This law, the Parental Rights in Education Act, is about instruction.



They lied when it was a bill, parroting activist scare tactics that it could somehow punish student to student conversation ("Don't Say Gay").



Now that the activists lost in… https://t.co/Nr2sOSPXPc — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 11, 2024



