Clinton Urges Voters to Get Over One Major Concern About Biden

Hillary Clinton is urging voters to push aside concerns about President Biden’s age and vote for him anyway.

During a Tuesday interview on “Mornings with Zerlina,” the former secretary of state recalled how someone discussed the issue with her recently.

“Somebody the other day said to me: ‘Well, but, you know, Joe Biden’s old,'” she recalled. “I said, ‘You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let’s go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old.’”

If reelected, Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. But to Clinton, voters should cast aside their worries since former President Trump would “threaten our democracy.”

“So, we have a contest between one candidate who’s old, but who’s done an effective job and doesn’t threaten our democracy,” she said of Biden.

“And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy,” she said of Trump, 77.

“Pick between your two old ones and figure out how you’re going to save our democracy,” Clinton added. “Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom, and the rule of law, and protection for people’s fundamental rights, or at least I used to think so.”

But it’s not just the age that has voters uneasy about a second Biden term. The president’s mental acuity has become an issue as well, highlighted in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on the president’s handling of classified documents. In it, Hur described POTUS “as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

A recently released AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey also shows 63 percent are not confident in Biden’s mental capability to effectively serve as president, though 57 percent in the survey said the same of Trump.