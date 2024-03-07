Crime Is So Bad in NYC That the National Guard Has Been Deployed
Biden Campaign Focusing on Going for 'Trump's Jugular'
Liberal Reporter Notices Something Odd About California's Democratic Primary Results
The Good News About Our Failing Military – Trump Can Fix It
America Needs Trump's 'Chaos'
The Fight Is Over, Now the Fight Begins
UN Human Rights Council Kickoff Marred by Reports of Hiring Terrorists
Ballot Measures Passed in SF Have Some Wondering If the City Is Still...
Why This North Face Discount Is Facing So Much Backlash
Here's How One Maryland Democrat Plans to Fund Reparations
Jared Kushner Expertly Calls Out the Radical Left As He's Honored by the...
How Is Bob Menendez Still in the United States Senate?
Here’s a Roundup of Notable Guests Attending Biden’s State of the Union
Credit Card Policy Fights Reveal Two Visions for the American Economy
Tipsheet

Clinton Urges Voters to Get Over One Major Concern About Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 07, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Hillary Clinton is urging voters to push aside concerns about President Biden’s age and vote for him anyway.

During a Tuesday interview on “Mornings with Zerlina,” the former secretary of state recalled how someone discussed the issue with her recently.  

Advertisement

“Somebody the other day said to me: ‘Well, but, you know, Joe Biden’s old,'” she recalled. “I said, ‘You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let’s go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old.’”

If reelected, Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term. But to Clinton, voters should cast aside their worries since former President Trump would “threaten our democracy.”  

“So, we have a contest between one candidate who’s old, but who’s done an effective job and doesn’t threaten our democracy,” she said of Biden. 

“And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy,” she said of Trump, 77. 

“Pick between your two old ones and figure out how you’re going to save our democracy,” Clinton added. “Because no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, you want to maintain freedom, and the rule of law, and protection for people’s fundamental rights, or at least I used to think so.”

Recommended

Liberal Reporter Notices Something Odd About California's Democratic Primary Results Matt Vespa
Advertisement

But it’s not just the age that has voters uneasy about a second Biden term. The president’s mental acuity has become an issue as well, highlighted in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on the president’s handling of classified documents. In it, Hur described POTUS “as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”  

A recently released AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey also shows 63 percent are not confident in Biden’s mental capability to effectively serve as president, though 57 percent in the survey said the same of Trump.

Tags: HILLARY CLINTON JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liberal Reporter Notices Something Odd About California's Democratic Primary Results Matt Vespa
The Good News About Our Failing Military – Trump Can Fix It Kurt Schlichter
Jared Kushner Expertly Calls Out the Radical Left As He's Honored by the ADL Rebecca Downs
How Is Bob Menendez Still in the United States Senate? Guy Benson
The Myth of Low Immigrant Crime Ann Coulter
Here’s a Roundup of Notable Guests Attending Biden’s State of the Union Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liberal Reporter Notices Something Odd About California's Democratic Primary Results Matt Vespa
Advertisement