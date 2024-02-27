Following Murder of GA Student, Here's What Trump Is Vowing to Do If Elected

In response to the recent murder of a Georgia nursing student by an illegal immigrant, former President Donald Trump doubled down on his promise to initiate the largest mass deportation operation in the country’s history if elected.

The 45th president also placed the blame for the murder of Laken Riley directly on President Biden’s failed border policies.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s Border INVASION is destroying our country and killing our citizens!” Trump said on Truth Social. “The horrible murder of 22-year-old Laken Riley at the University of Georgia should have NEVER happened! The monster who took her life illegally entered our Country in 2022…and then was released AGAIN by Radical Democrats in New York after injuring a CHILD!! When I am your President, we will immediately Seal the Border, Stop the Invasion, and on Day One, we will begin the largest deportation operation of illegal CRIMINALS in American History! May God Bless Laken Riley and her family!!! Our prayers are with you!”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed on Sunday that suspect Jose Ibarra is not a U.S. citizen, but a Venezuelan national who illegally entered the country in 2022 and had "previous arrests and criminal citations," as Guy detailed on Monday.

Riley, a junior at Augusta University, was found dead on Thursday after she failed to return from a morning run at the University of Georgia.

The University of Georgia Police Department charged Ibarra, 26, "with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call and concealing the death of another, UGA Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark said during a news briefing Friday evening," reports Fox News.