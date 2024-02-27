Senators Blast Unprecedented Move to 'Table' Mayorkas Impeachment
While Licking Ice Cream, Biden 'Hopes' for a Ceasefire Benefiting Hamas
Journalist Highlights the Main 'Financial Prize' in the Biden Family Influence Peddling Op...
CBS News' Document Fiasco Over Catherine Herridge's Confidential Files Isn't Over
Another Member of Biden's Cabinet Is in Trouble With Lawmakers
The Meaningless Virtue Signal in Michigan's Democrat Primary
Following Murder of GA Student, Here's What Trump Is Vowing to Do If...
VA Dems Erupt Over How Lt Governor Referred to Transgender State Senator
Did Ukraine's Top Spy Chief Just Destroy Biden's Narrative About Navalny's Death?
Our DOD Debacle Has Gone on Long Enough
The Majority of Americans Support the Construction of a Border Wall
There's Another Recall Effort Underway for This Democrat Governor
Remember That Criminal Who Shot Three DC Cops Earlier This Month? We Have...
The US Has the Worst Rating Since 1995 on the Latest Index of...
Tipsheet

Is McConnell Getting Closer to Endorsing Trump?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 27, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Advisers to Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell are reportedly in talks over the Senate minority leader giving an endorsement of the former president.   

Advertisement

The discussions are taking place as Trump continues to pick up support in the upper chamber, with the No. 2 Senate Republican, John Thune, endorsing him after his decisive win in the South Carolina primary over the weekend. 

Two sources familiar with the situation told The Hill that top lieutenants for the two GOP behemoths — Chris LaCivita, Trump’s campaign manager; and Josh Holmes, McConnell’s longtime top political hand — have held discussions in recent weeks about possibly thawing the freeze in their relationship and paving the way for McConnell to back Trump. “We’ve reached the part of the primary where the party is coming together,” one source familiar with the discussions said. 

“The absolute worst thing that can happen to this country is electing Joe Biden for four more years, and you can expect to coalesce around that point over the next nine months,” the source continued. […]

A McConnell endorsement would be the culmination of a roller coaster relationship, which has been nonexistent dating to Trump’s 2020 reelection loss. The longtime Senate GOP leader laid the blame at Trump’s feet for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and the loss of two Georgia Senate seats the night before. 

However, Trump and McConnell have one area where they are aligned heading into November: winning back the Senate majority. (The Hill)

Recommended

Another Member of Biden's Cabinet Is in Trouble With Lawmakers Spencer Brown
Advertisement

More than two-thirds of Senate Republicans have already backed the former president, including McConnell allies like Thune, who said it was "clear" Trump would become the GOP nominee. 

“I support former President Trump’s campaign to win the presidency, and I intend to do everything I can to see that he has a Republican majority in the Senate working with him to restore American strength at home and abroad,” Thune said. 

“Together we must put an end to the disastrous Biden-Schumer agenda,” he added. “Our country cannot endure another four years of Bidenomics, continued lawlessness at our southern border, and American weakness on the global stage.”

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MITCH MCCONNELL ENDORSEMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Another Member of Biden's Cabinet Is in Trouble With Lawmakers Spencer Brown
Bodycam Footage Dismantles LGBTQ Narrative on Nonbinary Teen's Death Townhall Video
Remember That Criminal Who Shot Three DC Cops Earlier This Month? We Have an Update. Guy Benson
Journalist Highlights the Main 'Financial Prize' in the Biden Family Influence Peddling Operation Matt Vespa
Senators Blast Unprecedented Move to 'Table' Mayorkas Impeachment Katie Pavlich
How Long Are We Going to Keep Doing This? Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Another Member of Biden's Cabinet Is in Trouble With Lawmakers Spencer Brown
Advertisement