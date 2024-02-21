What Shocked Some Nevada Residents Concerning Their Recent Voter History
Will Charles Barkley's Swipe at San Francisco Anger Liberals?
Trump Thinks He Knows Why Nikki Haley Lingers Around Even Though She's Toast
Largest-Ever COVID Vaccine Study Turns Up Links to Heart and Brain Conditions
US Ambassador to UN Explains Veto of Resolution Calling for Humanitarian Ceasefire in...
Will Trump Seek Revenge If Reelected? Former President Has a 'Drop the Mic'...
Biden Campaign Is Getting a Loud and Clear Message From Voters on His...
After Criticism, Tucker Carlson Explains His Point in Showing the Russian Metro Station
The Evil of Hamas Is Also a Threat to America
Another Republican Governor to Deploy Troops to the Border
Chris Murphy Sure Is in a Foul Mood About His Terrible Border Bill...
Shock 2024 Poll: Is This Deep Blue State in Play?
Biden Imprisons His Rivals Until They Die, Too
Postal Service Caught Spying on Americans...Again
Tipsheet

Here's What New York's AG Is Threatening If Trump Doesn't Pay Civil Fraud Fine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 21, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Days after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered former President Trump to pay $355 million in his civil fraud case, plus an additional $100 million in prejudgment interest, New York Attorney General Letita James said she’s prepared to seize the 45th president’s assets if he doesn’t pay up.  

Advertisement

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," she told ABC News' Aaron Katersky. 

"We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day," James added, confident that she’d succeed in an appeal.  

Pushing back against Trump’s argument that there weren’t any actual victims, James claimed "financial frauds are not victimless crimes.” 

“He engaged in this massive amount of fraud. It wasn't just a simple mistake, a slight oversight, the variations are wildly exaggerated, and the extent of the fraud was staggering," James said. "If average New Yorkers went into a bank and submitted false documents, the government would throw the book at them, and the same should be true for former presidents."

Recommended

Judge Engoron's Retribution Byron York
Advertisement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul attempted to address concerns over the weekend, saying law-abiding business owners have "nothing to worry about, because they’re very different than Donald Trump and his behavior."

Others like “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary disagreed.

“It was already on the top of the list of being a loser state,” he said during an interview with Fox Business, referring to high taxes and regulation. “I would never invest in New York now. And I’m not the only person saying that.” 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Engoron's Retribution Byron York
Will Trump Seek Revenge If Reelected? Former President Has a 'Drop the Mic' Response During Town Hall. Leah Barkoukis
Biden Lost to the Air Force One Stairs Again Spencer Brown
Our Sneaky Phones John Stossel
Trump Thinks He Knows Why Nikki Haley Lingers Around Even Though She's Toast Matt Vespa
Chris Murphy Sure Is in a Foul Mood About His Terrible Border Bill Failing Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Engoron's Retribution Byron York
Advertisement