One Member of Trump's Family Says He Would Take a Pass on Serving in Another White House Role

Former President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said he is not interested in serving in another White House role should the 45th president become the GOP nominee and get reelected come November.

Kushner, who was a senior adviser in the Trump administration, plans to stay with his investment firm Affinity Partners if his father-in-law wins the 2024 election.

"That’s what I’m planning to do," he said at the Axios BFD conference in Miami on Tuesday, adding that he's committed to his investors, employees, partners and firm.

The time he's been able to be out of the spotlight in Florida with his wife, Ivanka Trump, and children has been really enjoyable, said Kushner, who worked on a number of issues during the Trump administration including Middle East policy.

“I was very fortunate to play a role in the campaign and then join him in the administration,” he said, but noted he would pass on another opportunity to serve in the White House.

Trump's 2016 campaign was "really was a family campaign," Kushner added, and now he’s confident the former president has an exceptional team supporting him.

“I think that the team around him is maybe the best he’s had,” Kushner said.

“They’re doing an incredible job,” he continued. “And I suspect that if he gets into office again, he would have just the level of competence and professionalism, even more so than it was in the last administration.”

Kushner said Trump has a "better understanding" of the different roles in his administration and who would be most effective in them.

"I suspect he’ll have a very, very long list of very qualified people to choose from,” he said.