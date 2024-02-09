Here's What Trump Had to Say About the Special Counsel Report

Responding to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s decision to not bring charges against President Biden over his retention of classified documents, former President Donald Trump argued all charges against him should be “immediately” dropped in his classified documents case.

The charges against the 45th president came out of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, including “willful retention of national defense information, false statements and representations, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document, concealing a document in a federal investigation and a scheme to conceal.”

"They should immediately drop the case against me," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I am covered by the Presidential Records Act — he wasn't. He had many, many times more documents — totally unguarded. Mine were always surrounded by Secret Service and in locked rooms."

He also said the case against Biden is “100 times more severe” and demonstrates “two standards of justice…”

As Spencer reported, despite declining to bring charges against Biden, Hur’s report will do more damage than an indictment would have given his description of POTUS as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Hur's account of how the commander in chief could neither remember when his son, Beau, died nor when he served as vice president confirms the view held by a majority of Americans that Biden is too old to be president, let alone for another four years.

The Justice Department should immediately release the transcript from the Special Counsel’s interview with President Joe Biden.



The American people deserve transparency about President Biden’s mental state.#ReleaseTheTranscript pic.twitter.com/6gLWl2zBhu — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 8, 2024

Trump also reacted on Truth Social.

"If Special Counsel Jack Smith wants to do good for our Country, and help to unify it, he should drop all Litigation against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME, and let our Country HEAL," Trump wrote. "This would be a far bigger and better achievement than anything he has ever done, and will be easy for the Great Patriots of our Country to understand in light of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s Document Report on Joe Biden, where the evidence is overwhelming that he 'willfully retained' important documents!"







