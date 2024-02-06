Doocy: How Do You Explain Biden's Story About a Dead French President? KJP:...
Biden to Berate Republicans for Refusing to Fix a Crisis He Created
UPS Plans to Utilize This Technology to Improve Productivity in 2024
'I Was Being Hunted': Gina Carano Files Suit Against Disney, Lucasfilm With Help...
McConnell Admits Defeat on Disastrous Senate Border Bill
Oh, So That's Why Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin
BREAKING: Trump Campaign Responds to Federal Court Ruling on Immunity Claim
Meet the Uniform Law Commission, the Biggest Threat to Freedom that You’ve Never...
Illegal Immigrants' Dogs Are Being Abandoned in 'Droves' at U.S.-Mexico Border
Will the Disastrous Border Bill Affect the Arizona Senate Race?
A Democrat Mayor Voiced His Support to Remove Police From Schools. Here’s How...
Here Are the Top GOP Senators Who Have Come Out Against the 'Border...
Here’s What the Majority of Voters Think of Life-Altering Gender Surgeries for Kids
Here's Why Canada Halted the Expansion of Its Controversial Assisted Suicide Program
Did Joe Biden Just Change His Position on Abortion (Again)?
Tipsheet

Country Music Legend Toby Keith Has Died

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 06, 2024 7:30 AM

Country music star Toby Keith died Monday night following an 18-month battle with stomach cancer, his family said Tuesday. 

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th surrounded by his family,” the family’s statement said. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Advertisement

Keith, who said in June 2022 he had cancer, was open about the “roller coaster” he experienced during treatment.

"You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today," he said while attending the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023.  

In December, he made a “triumphant” return to the stage in Las Vegas.

"Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit," Keith said while announcing the shows. "I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together."

Tributes poured in for the singer and songwriter.

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin Spencer Brown
Advertisement


Tags: MUSIC DEATH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, So That's Why Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin Spencer Brown
Remember Those Illegal Immigrants Who Were Let Free After Allegedly Assaulting Two NYPD Officers? Well... Leah Barkoukis
Doocy: How Do You Explain Biden's Story About a Dead French President? KJP: I'm Not Talking About That. Katie Pavlich
'I Was Being Hunted': Gina Carano Files Suit Against Disney, Lucasfilm With Help From X Spencer Brown
A Democrat Mayor Voiced His Support to Remove Police From Schools. Here’s How the Community Responded. Madeline Leesman
McConnell Admits Defeat on Disastrous Senate Border Bill Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, So That's Why Tucker Carlson Is Interviewing Vladimir Putin Spencer Brown
Advertisement