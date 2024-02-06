Country Music Legend Toby Keith Has Died

Country music star Toby Keith died Monday night following an 18-month battle with stomach cancer, his family said Tuesday.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th surrounded by his family,” the family’s statement said. “He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Advertisement

Keith, who said in June 2022 he had cancer, was open about the “roller coaster” he experienced during treatment.

"You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today," he said while attending the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023.

In December, he made a “triumphant” return to the stage in Las Vegas.

"Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit," Keith said while announcing the shows. "I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together."

Tributes poured in for the singer and songwriter.

RIP to Toby Keith.



He was unapologetically pro-America, made songs that could make you want to crack a beer or cry and gave people something to rally around after 9/11.



A true legend who will never be replaced. https://t.co/j4etHy5lc0 pic.twitter.com/hxsQ3Vz0ta — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 6, 2024

Toby Keith never sacrificed his patriotism for a paycheck!



RIP Toby 🙏❤️🤍💙🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/1C0JgI6uzZ — Kat™ The Hammer ⚒️ (@KatTheHammer1) February 6, 2024

God bless @tobykeith and his family. RIP to a country music legend. 🙏🏻💔 https://t.co/ZKTASu4oWY — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 6, 2024



